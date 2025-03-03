Ramadan 2025: Cultural events to attend in UAE during the holy month

The arts and culture scene in UAE takes on a different rhythm during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. Local institutions curate programmes that often reflect on the communal aspect of the holy month. From workshops, reading initiatives and gaming tournaments, here are a few events to look out for this Ramadan. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/21/ramadan-arcade-highlights-2024/" target="_blank">Ramadan Arcade</a> is returning to Manarat Al Saadiyat. Organised by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/10/05/dct-abu-dhabi-calendar/">Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi</a>, the annual programme is one of the capital's major community events during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/">holy month</a>. Running from March 15 to 25, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/04/12/the-ramadan-arcade-returns-to-manarat-al-saadiyat-with-games-tournaments-and-workshops/">Ramadan Arcade</a> is reprising many of its popular elements this year. Live entertainment and workshops are part of the programme, but the hallmark of the event, as its name suggests, is its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaming/">gaming</a> aspect. The games offered range from tabletops to arcades and consoles. The event is also bringing back its Pink Majlis. A community space for women, the Pink Majlis will host several attractions throughout the programme, from workshops to gaming tournaments for female visitors. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/05/sharjah-biennial-opening/" target="_blank">Sharjah Art Foundation</a> is holding a Ramadan programme as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/02/06/sharjah-biennial-guide/" target="_blank">Sharjah Biennial 16</a>. Ramadan Nights will take place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2021/11/23/sharjahs-flying-saucer-recognised-with-design-award/" target="_blank">The Flying Saucer</a> on March 8 and at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi on March 15. The programme features workshops in various art forms, such as drawing, painting and weaving. The workshops will also provide insight to the creative processes of some of the artists exhibiting at the biennial. Participants will learn how Australian artist Daniel Boyd uses dots in his paintings or how Papuan artist Betty Adii uses natural dyes in her work. Other workshops will delve into the weaving techniques of Peruvian artist Maria Jose Murillo and the photography of Singaporean artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/why-ambient-walking-art-videos-might-be-what-you-need-right-now-1.999111" target="_blank">Heman Chong</a>. A full list of the workshops is available at the website of the Sharjah Art Foundation. This year, Ramadan is coinciding with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2023/03/01/uae-reading-month-2023-begins-with-events-across-the-country/" target="_blank">Reading Month</a>, an annual initiative by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/05/sheikh-mansour-honours-recipients-of-the-uae-order-for-culture-and-creativity/" target="_blank">Ministry of Culture</a> that takes place in March and aims to foster reading as a daily habit. To mark the occasion, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/find-and-reserve-books-from-dubai-public-libraries-using-this-handy-new-app-feature-1.1170766" target="_blank">Dubai Public Library</a> is hosting a number of literary workshops and seminars across its many institutions. These include programmes tailored for children, such as a reading event for <i>My Grandmother’s Henna Tree, </i>a book by Ameera BuKadra that explores the significance of henna. The event will take place on March 12 at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/inside-the-little-known-ultra-cool-library-next-to-dubai-s-safa-park-in-pictures-1.906861" target="_blank">Al Safa Art and Design Library</a>. Forums for adults will also be held between Monday and Thursday at the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Islamic Institute and Sakina Bint Al Hussain School. The discussions will highlight the services of Dubai Public Library. A major highlight of Reading Month is the second-hand book fair. The event, taking place at Dubai International Financial Center until March 31, features a broad selection of books in Arabic and English with prices ranging from Dh2 to Dh10, making it a good opportunity to stock up for your reading goals for this year. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Louvre Abu Dhabi</a>’s is marking the holy month with a series of talks and food pop-ups. The talks revolve around Islamic philosophy, showing how the religion influenced ideas, storytelling and literature. The first talk, which will be held on Saturday, delves into Ibn Tufayl’s <i>Hayy Ibn Yaqzan, </i>showing how the 12th-century novel laid the groundwork for the castaway trope popularised by the 18th-century novel <i>Robinson Crusoe</i> and the 2000 film <i>Cast Away.</i> The second talk, meanwhile, which is planned for March 15, will highlight the far-reaching impact of Islamic fables, drawing a connection between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/26/louvre-abu-dhabi-fable-exhibition/" target="_blank"><i>Kalila wa Dimna</i></a> and <i>Aesop’s fables</i>, <i>Peter Rabbit</i> and <i>101 Dalmatians</i>. The museum is also extending its opening hours to 1am during Ramadan, offering late-night access to its exhibitions, which include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/29/louvre-abu-dhabi-exhibition-kings-and-queens-africa/" target="_blank">Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power</a>. Emirati customs are a prime focus of Dubai Culture’s Ramadan Nights Festival. Workshops that touch upon the UAE’s traditional handicrafts will be offered at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/27/etihad-museum-grant-emirati-history-culture/" target="_blank">Etihad Museum</a> during the first three Fridays of Ramadan. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/03/31/dubais-al-shindagha-museum-takes-visitors-back-to-where-the-city-was-born/" target="_blank">Al Shindagha Museum</a>, meanwhile, will host a programme of cultural activities between March 14 and 23. Al Safa Art and Design Library will also host workshops across different artistic practices on March 15. Another highlight is the Ramadan Nights programme at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/11/18/hatta-guide-activities-accommodation-food/" target="_blank">Hatta Heritage Village</a>. The event, which will be held from Wednesday to March 15, will feature religious lectures, cultural activities and a traditional market featuring handmade works by local artisans. Dubai Culture is also working on a special Ramadan event for students of Dubai Club for People of Determination. The event will feature workshops on handicrafts, perfumery, candle making and Arabic calligraphy.