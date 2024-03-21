Ramadan Arcade: Six things to look forward to at Manarat Al Saadiyat event

Ramadan Arcade is returning to Manarat Al Saadiyat this week.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the annual programme is one of the capital's major community events during the holy month. Ramadan Arcade is reprising many of its popular elements this year, while also incorporating a handful of new additions. It will be running from Thursday to March 31, from 9pm to 2am. Ticket prices range from Dh50 for a day pass, to Dh300 to access the entire 10-day programme.

From stand-up comedy shows and art installations to live music, workshops, game tournaments and a new majlis for women, here are six things to look forward to.

Let the games begin at Ramadan Arcade #InAbuDhabi 🎮



Enjoy Ramadan evenings with your loved ones at @ManaratSaadiyat and check out all the interactive games, fantastic round-up of live entertainment activities and much more!



Get your tickets now via https://t.co/n9uMaKYZCk pic.twitter.com/iK7rCmJqmn — Abu Dhabi Calendar (@InAbuDhabi) March 19, 2024

Gaming tournaments

A hallmark of Ramadan Arcade, as its name suggests, is its gaming aspect. The games offered range from tabletops to arcades and consoles.

Abu Dhabi Gaming will also incorporate boardgames that were conceived locally, whereas Pixoul Gaming will have VR stations showcasing the cutting edge of gaming. While visitors can opt to play casually, there will also be tournaments organised for games including Fifa and Carrom.

The Pink Majlis

This new element is a community space for women. The Pink Majlis will host several attractions throughout the programme, from DIY workshops to gaming tournaments for female visitors.

Comedy Night

The penultimate evening of the programme will feature a comedy night. Taking place at 9.30pm on March 30, the event will feature several local favourites, including Mina Liccione, Ali Al Sayed, Abz Ali and Abdullah Al Qassab. Comedy Night is organised by 808 Entertainment.

Art installations

This year, Ramadan Arcade invites five artists to devise interactive installations that reflect on community, traditions and culture. The artists presenting works at the event include Adham Al Saiari, Shama Al Hamed, Wadeema Al Hamadi, Maryam Al Zaabi and Safeya Alblooshi.

Live music

Live music will be a major attraction at Ramadan Arcade.

Performances of Al Malid, a religious singing tradition, will take place. Photo: DCT – Abu Dhabi

These include daily performances as well as concerts organised by Bait Al Oud. The Fridge Entertainment, meanwhile, will be hosting Al Malid performances, a religious singing tradition that revolves around poems recounting the life of the Prophet Mohammed. The Majeediyat, on the other hand, will feature instrumental takes on the songs of Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah. The series is directed by Rowdha Al Sayegh and Odai Al-Suliman.

Food

Ramadan Arcade will have a food section catering to all tastes. Restaurants including Public, Parkers, Soil and Lento will offer some of their most popular selections alongside outlets serving more traditional dishes.

Ramadan Arcade will be running from Thursday to March 31, from 9pm to 2am. More information about tickets and programming is available at manaratalsaadiyat.ae