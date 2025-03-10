Late night things to do during Ramadan in the UAE: From markets to film screenings and giraffes

There are plenty of ways to enjoy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/">Ramadan</a> nights across the UAE. From cultural events and creative workshops to late-night zoo visits and adventure challenges, here are some events to consider. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/02/18/top-five-places-to-see-wildlife-in-the-uae-from-sharjah-safari-to-dubai-safari-park/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/02/18/top-five-places-to-see-wildlife-in-the-uae-from-sharjah-safari-to-dubai-safari-park/">Emirates Park Zoo & Resort</a> is offering some of its most popular activities late into the night. Visitors can enjoy an iftar under the stars, or with an added animal encounter. Live entertainment includes dance, oud performances, fire shows and lively African drummers, while children can also enjoy the bouncy castle or ride horses. There’s also complimentary henna sessions and animal presentations to take advantage of, as well as full zoo access. <i>Dh249 adults; Dh149 children (free entry for children aged two and under); 9am to 2am; 12th Street, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi, 02 501 0000</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/timeframe-the-evolution-of-dubai-s-arty-district-alserkal-avenue-1.916232" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/timeframe-the-evolution-of-dubai-s-arty-district-alserkal-avenue-1.916232">Alserkal Avenue</a>’s programme hones in on storytelling, with an array of activations, workshops and live performances for all ages aimed at inviting audiences to “collectively sit with the interruption of time itself during Ramadan” to bring people together in reflection. The programme includes poetry, performance, film and theatre sessions, including breakouts for children, all of which ask guests to consider what happens when everyday routines are broken. Sessions include Tatreez at Kave; imaginative storytelling at Strawberry Fields; Cinema Akil's screening of <i>The Tedious Tour of M</i> directed by Hend Bakr at The Yard; and a writing workshop with Avni Doshi at Alserkal Arts Foundation. All sessions require preregistration. <i>Free entry; March 15-16; timings vary per event; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, Dubai</i> Dubai Creek Harbour is hosting Ramadan Nights by the Creek on its promenade. The usual events at the creek have moved to the evening, with added activities for families, including live performances and creative workshops. There are also home-grown and international food stalls, such as Arabica, Laduree, Cult Matcha by Trio, Khudri & Chai Al Weekend, Amaya, Feels and Luna Coffee. Fashion labels Al Aneeqah Style and Dakhoon, will also be on hand to present their classic Emirati styles. <i>Free entry; daily from March 7 to 29; 8pm to 3am</i> Friends and family can gather at Al Ain's cultural site for an array of themed evenings celebrating the UAE's heritage and its rich cultural diversity. Pakistani Night: Qawwali Art takes place on Friday and Iraqi Night: Melodies from the Tigris is held on Saturday. Meanwhile, other events running until the end of the holy month include games nights, food stalls and free guided tours around <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/inside-al-ain-s-bait-mohammed-bin-khalifa-a-historic-building-with-heart-1.1219928" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/inside-al-ain-s-bait-mohammed-bin-khalifa-a-historic-building-with-heart-1.1219928">Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa</a>, which was built in 1958. <i>Free entry, Pakistani Night and Iraqi Night run from 8pm to 1am on March 14 and 15 respectively, Ramadan Games are every evening from 8pm to 12am</i> Celebrations at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/08/31/hudayriyat-island-abu-dhabi-guide/">Hudayriyat Island</a> aim to entertain visitors long into the night. There’s an array of events to enjoy before and after iftar. The Ramadan Adventure Challenges at Circuit X involves the rope course, climbing wall, BMX track or paintball target practice. The pace is more relaxed at the Marsana Ramadan Souq, an open-air market with handcrafted treasures from jewellery to Arabian oils and cuisine, and a rotating schedule of family-friendly activities throughout the month. <i>Circuit X Ramadan Adventure Challenges from 2pm to 11pm daily, price included in regular park ticket; Marsana Ramadan Souq, Friday to Sunday, 4pm to midnight, free entry, The Green Lawn, Marsana</i> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/03/03/ramadan-2025-events-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/03/03/ramadan-2025-events-uae/">Ramadan Arcade</a> at Manarat Al Saadiyat has a community feel with a healthy dose of competition added into the mix. There are plenty of board and arcade games to choose from and tournaments to take part in. Entertainment comes in the form of instrumental performances, comedy shows and creative workshops. In the ladies-only majlis, there are pop-up retail outlets, henna, calligraphy and jewellery making across different themed nights. Interactive art installations and activations are also on, including Hind Al Rais reimagining the classic Carrom game, while photographer Abdulla Almheiri is hosting a photo booth installation that explores culture and light. There’s also a wide selection of suhoor available. <i>Dh50 for a day pass, Dh350 for the full pass bundle ticket; March 15 to 25; 9pm to 2am daily</i>