Inside Al Ain's Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa: a historic building with heart

The newly restored Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa is a patchwork of Al Ain’s past, present and future.

The old room of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a portal to the UAE of the late 1960s. A box-shape air-conditioning unit blares as it blasts out cold air. An old transistor radio cackles a song by Umm Kulthum. There are Arabic newspapers lying on the floor seating, with headlines that read of unification plans of the seven emirates.

But as you go from room to room, moving from state-of-the-art classrooms to majlis fitted with touchscreens, you'll find yourself swept away by an anachronistic charm.

You’ll move from spaces fitted with computers to a room that features a large chrysalis-shaped installation that shows how Al Ain will look a decade from now.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa was built in 1958. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

When Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa was built in 1958, it functioned as more than simply a home for Mohammed bin Khalifa and his family.

The historic building was the heart of Al Ain’s community gatherings. Many of the country’s leading figures – including Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father and son-in-law to Mohammed bin Khalifa – met at the majlis in the house. There, they discussed ongoing developments as the country moved into its post-oil era and exchanged ideas about what the future of the UAE would look like.

The building, located in the Unesco World Heritage area, stood at the entrance of Al Ain and remained one of the emirate’s most treasured landmarks long after the Al Nahyan family moved out.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa reopened as a cultural centre last month, and it took more than a fresh coat of paint to reinstate the house’s place as a community hub in Al Ain.

The restoration of Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which took ownership of the house in 2007, oversaw a meticulous restoration and conservation process.

Restoration efforts began in 2017, and while the primary aim was to bring back the structure as it was in its heyday, DCT – Abu Dhabi also wanted to equip the site with all the necessary technology to make it a viable place in which to conduct meetings, workshops and classes.

The house is comprised of two blocks separated by a sprawling courtyard. The first block is the majlis building. The two-storey structure features a liwan – a covered terrace – along its perimeter with rounded arches on its facade. The second block, the larger of the two structures, was designated for the family and features concrete columns and triangular arches.

The historic building was the heart of Al Ain’s community gatherings. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

"The house was left in a relatively pristine condition," Amel Chabbi, conservation manager at DCT – Abu Dhabi, tells The National. "There was a lot of information that was still there for us to do an accurate restoration."

With much of the structure’s original elements intact, the conservation and restoration team could easily pinpoint the patterns that were embossed on the windows as well as the design of the original doors. The balustrades were still in place and so were the wooden beams.

The walls had been painted several times while the family lived at the house until the late 1970s, but a little forensic work was enough to identify which hue was used when.

“We did archaeological excavations that helped us uncover traces of activities that happened before the house was as we see [today],” Chabbi says.

The team uncovered remnants of the earthen structures that existed on-site before the house was built. Traces are still on display through a glass panel on the floor of the kitchen area, which now functions as a workshop space.

“We also unearthed elements that had been lost in the past 50 years, such as the courtyard wall, which was a very important part of the site because this was used to maintain the privacy of the family quarters,” Chabbi says.

Where the wall used to stand is clearly marked on the floor of the courtyard with a glimmering brass lining. The site is filled with such clues that give visitors a glimpse of how the structure evolved over the years. The walls feature a horizontal strip of colours, chronologically showing the paint that decorated each room’s walls. Some areas, such as the kitchen and the room of Mohammed bin Khalifa himself, have glass displays on the floor that display the eclectic materials used to build the structure.

In fact, the wooden beams, mud bricks and reinforced concrete of Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa speak as much of its historical significance as the structure’s name.

The house was built just as the UAE was moving into its post-oil era and the structure reflects the development of architecture.

“It is one of the few landmarks of this period and really captures the essence of the transition,” Chabbi says. “It was a pivotal period between traditional and modern building and architecture. The house hybridises mud construction, early concrete construction and reinforced concrete construction with traditional forms.”

A cultural space

While the house’s role as a museum offers an interactive glimpse of the country’s history, it isn’t what makes the site an alluring community hub.

A new section has been added to the house, which features a cafe, administrative offices and art gallery. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

A new section has been added to the house, which features a cafe, administrative offices and an art gallery, which displays work by local artists. The rooms have also been decorated with study groups, meetings and workshops in mind.

The courtyard, too, is also available for events. The manama, where the Al Nahyan family would sleep in hotter months, can be used for a number of public performances, including music and theatre.

“Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa is really meant to be a place for the community,” Chabbi says.

“Any community groups who have activities that they would like to do are welcome to come and check out the house. We have different types of offerings. We have small meeting rooms and classrooms, as well as larger studios and multipurpose spaces, which are very versatile for any type of function.”

She says the house has come full circle in its role as a community hub. “Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa was a very important person for the community and his role in UAE history was a driving inspiration in establishing the house as a cultural centre.”

RESULTS Bantamweight: Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) beat Hamza Bougamza (MAR) Catchweight 67kg: Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) beat Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) beat Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg: Mosatafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) beat Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78KG: Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight: Sallah-Eddine Dekhissi (MAR) beat Abdel Enam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg: Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) beat Rachid Hazoume (MAR) Lightweight: Mohammed Yahya (UAE) beat Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg: Souhil Tahiri (ALG) beat Omar Hussein (PAL) Middleweight: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

THE SPECS 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE Engine: 1.8 litre combined with 16-volt electric motors Transmission: Automatic with manual shifting mode Power: 121hp Torque: 142Nm Price: Dh95,900

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

