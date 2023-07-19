Islamic New Year 2023: Things to do including family days out, Michelin dining and gigs

Friday marks Islamic New Year, which means many UAE residents will have a three-day weekend.

From concerts to shopping and Michelin-starred dining to going behind the scenes at Dubai Opera, here are some recommendations for how to enjoy yours.

Attend a concert

Cairokee are described as Egypt's Coldplay. Dana Smillie for The National

In Abu Dhabi, Omar Kamal is performing at 8pm on Saturday at the Cultural Foundation. He may be regarded as the Palestinian Frank Sinatra, but Kamal is shining in his own light with his brand of balladry, inspired by classical Arabic music and the pizzazz of Ol' Blue Eyes himself.

Expect a dynamic set of vintage jazz standards and original compositions. Tickets, from Dh300, are available at culturalfoundation.ae.

In Dubai, Cairokee are performing at 8pm on Saturday at The Agenda. The Egyptian band are dubbed the regional Coldplay, but with a harder sound.

Founded in 2003, they rose to regional and international prominence courtesy of the 2011 Egyptian uprising with the protest anthem Ya El Medan. Tickets, from Dh265, are available at dubai.platinumlist.net.

Indulge in retail therapy

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai are currently hosting their annual summer shopping sales.

In the capital, the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season by Abu Dhabi Retail is running until September 10 and has 25 participating malls including Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall and Reem Mall, plus 24-hour flash sales and back-to-school offers.

Dubai Summer Surprises, meanwhile, is running until September 4 and includes hotel and restaurant deals and concerts in addition to retail offers available in Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall and various City Centre outposts.

Have a family-friendly day out

Dubai Butterfly Garden. Satish Kumar / The National

What to do with the children? Now that is the question – not least over a long weekend that falls smack bang in the middle of summer.

There are plenty of indoor options in the Emirates, catering to all manner of moods and budgets.

In the capital, Abu Dhabi Louvre's Children’s Museum is launching a new exhibition called Picturing the Cosmos on Thursday. It will take young explorers on a journey through the infinity of space using games, artworks and interactive exhibits. Children under 18 go free, while adult tickets are Dh63.

If you're in the mood to cool down, the newly opened snow park in Reem Mall may be just the ticket – but note it does not admit children under two. The park's design is inspired by a whimsical enchanted forest and the temperature is maintained at -2ºC. It has 20 rides and food and beverage options. A regular day pass starts at Dh215 per person.

In Dubai, the indoor Butterfly Garden lets visitors move between the custom-built, climate-controlled domes and examine the beautiful free-flying specimens for Dh55 (free for children under three).

Older children may enjoy a backstage tour of Dubai Opera, where visitors can see the dressing rooms that have hosted plenty of celebrity performers and learn about the history – and secrets – of the city landmark. It costs Dh75 for children under 17 and Dh150 for adults.

In Sharjah Desert Park, Arabia's Wildlife Centre offers indoor access to enclosures containing baboons, wolves, cheetahs and more. It costs a mere Dh15 for adults and is free for children under 12.

Enjoy a special meal

Wagyu truffle slider at Michelin-starred restaurant 11 Woodfire

If good food is your idea of a fun time over the weekend, the UAE has no shortage of options when it comes to dining out.

In Abu Dhabi, Somewhere – an Arabic-Mediterranean cafe that's popular with in-the-know residents – opened in Marina Mall last month. In Dubai, St Regis Gardens on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall launched the French fusion restaurant Chez Wam this month.

You can also book a spot at Michelin-starred restaurants in both emirates, from Japanese at 99 Sushi and Cantonese at Hakkasan in Abu Dhabi, to Portuguese at Tasca and flame-grilled fare at 11 Woodfire in Dubai.

Fancy food aside, the UAE has a number of hidden gems worth queuing up for. In the capital, you can take cues from the Urban Treasures 2023 recommendations released by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which include seven restaurants: Abu Al Afwal, Al Alamain, Al Arab, Abu Kabi Kabab, Chhappan Bhog, Lebanese Roaster and Al Sultan.

In Dubai, food hub JLT has a number of options, from San Wan Hand Pulled Noodles and Fusion Ceviche to supper club-turned-restaurant Hawkerboi and family-owned Bait Maryam.