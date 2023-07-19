New Dubai restaurants opening in July, including Chez Wam, Waffries and Atrangi

Although the UAE’s dining scene typically sees fewer launches during the summer, there are still a handful of new restaurants opening in Dubai this month.

From fine dining and fusion menus to fast-food spots, here are three to check out.

Chez Wam

Cuisine: French fusion

Chef Hadrien Villedieu describes the restaurant as a spot that showcases his experience 'as a devoted French chef, music aficionado and family man'. Photo: Chez Wam

Chef Hadrien Villedieu – best known for his work with experiential dining hub Inked – blends his French roots with international flavours at the latest restaurant to open at St Regis Gardens on Nakheel Mall's rooftop. The cosy lighting, upbeat music and comfortable seating are meant to emulate being at a friend’s house, and the restaurant’s name is French slang for “at mine”.

READ MORE Restaurants opening in the UAE in June

The fusion menu offers dishes such as beef tartare with wasabi peas, confit duck ravioli, foie gras bao with plum sauce and deconstructed lemon tart. In addition to regular seating, customers can book a spot at the chef’s table to watch their dishes being prepared fresh in front of them.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 2am; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 410 6707; book@chezwam.ae; www.chezwam.ae

Waffries

Cuisine: Fast food

Waffries serves bite-sized waffles with various dips. Photo: Waffries

The Mall of the Emirates store is seeking to make eating waffles less messy but no less delicious by serving smaller versions.

The bite-sized waffles can be eaten in the food court or on the go, and Waffries offers sweet and savoury options. From zaatar, halloumi and nutrient-rich super-seed waffles, to chocolate fudge and strawberries, the waffles come in an array of flavours with various toppings, plus sauces such as banana toffee and dips such as Asian sweet and spicy.

Open daily; 10am-10pm; Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; www.waffries.com

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Cuisine: Indian

Duck galawati. Photo: Atrangi

The Indian restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr is chef Ritu Dalmia’s latest endeavour. The prolific chef, who usually specialises in Italian cooking and runs Delhi’s Diva restaurant, aims to provide a distinct twist on Indian cuisine while tapping into the country’s diverse roots.

Customers can expect dishes such as chole bhature, duck galawati and kappa meen curry. Fans of Indian cuisine won’t have to worry about the dishes being overcomplicated, though, as Dalmia tells The National: “What's interesting about Indian cooking is the amount of spices available to us, but the real challenge is to use them intelligently. I don't want to prove how clever I am by using 50 different spices, but rather I want to use one spice that will stand out, and make people really taste what they are eating.”

Opens end of July; Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai; 800 6234628