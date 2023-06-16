Inside Glitch, Dubai's new indoor entertainment complex

A new indoor entertainment complex is opening in Dubai next week. Glitch is on the second floor of Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, and will launch on Monday.

Spanning 3,716 square metres, the space is a cross between an arcade, a theme park and a playground. The futuristic theme translates as neon lights and bright colours.

There are more than 30 activities. Children as young as four can experience one of the main attractions at the park, Pandora's Peak, where there are cloud-shaped structures to climb through. They reach the top of a 10-metre-high slide, which loops back to the ground.

The arcade area at Glitch offers nostalgic games

There is also Newton's Wall, a wall-climbing area, and Kazu, a Ninja Warrior-themed obstacle course that tests physical strength and agility. The venue also has an indoor roller glider called Sky Surf, which gives visitors a bird's eye view of the space.

The arcade area called GamePort Arcade features a combination of nostalgic video games and modern virtual reality experiences. There's also BeastBowl, an eight-lane bowling centre.

Visitors can purchase snacks such as popcorn, slushies and sweets. Glitch is also connected to a renovated food court.

All the games and activities inside are individually priced, but there are packages dependent on the group activity. For example, there are packages for the roller glider starting at Dh35.

Bowling starts at Dh30 per game, and games at the arcade start at Dh25.

Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 10pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am to midnight; glitcharabia.com