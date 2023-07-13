UAE public holiday: Islamic New Year 2023 announced for private sector

The official holiday for Islamic New Year will be on Friday, July 21, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed.

The ministry announced on Wednesday that the holiday, which marks the start of the Islamic year 1445, will result in a day off for private sector workers.

It comes the same day the ministry announced the day off for public sector workers.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of Islamic New Year (1445H).



Happy Islamic New Year!#MoHRE #UAE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) July 12, 2023

"The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of Islamic New Year (1445H)," the Ministry wrote.

"Happy Islamic New Year!"

The public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have unified holidays.

Hijri, or New Year, marks the day on which the Prophet Mohammed migrated from Makkah to Madinah, and is on July 19.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, which is why it does not correspond with the Gregorian calendar.

Muslims do not celebrate Hijri with public festivities or events.

When is the next public holiday?

The next public holiday after New Year is just over two months away.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday falls on Friday, September 29, which also gives UAE residents a long weekend.

The holiday for National Day falls on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, with the likelihood of another long weekend off work.

UAE public holidays – in pictures