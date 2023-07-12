Islamic new year holiday 2023 announced for UAE public sector

Islamic New Year will be on Friday, July 21, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has confirmed.

The Ministry announced on Wednesday that the holiday, which marks the start of the Islamic year 1445, will result in a day off for public sector workers.

Public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have unified holidays.

Hijri, or New Year, marks the day on which Prophet Mohammed migrated from Makkah to Madinah.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, which is why it does not correspond with the Gregorian calendar.

Muslims do not mark Hijri with public celebrations or events.

When is the next public holiday

The next public holiday after New Year is just over two months away.

Prophet Mohammed's birthday falls on Friday, September 29, which also gives people a long weekend.

The holiday for National Day falls on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, with the likelihood of another long weekend off work.