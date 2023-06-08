Deals, concerts and more as Dubai Summer Surprises set to return

The next Dubai Summer Surprises is set to begin on June 29, kicking off more than two months of hotel and restaurant deals, concerts and retail offers.

Residents and tourists can look forward to shopping, dining, saving and watching exciting performances until September 4.

The opening weekend will coincide with Eid Al Adha celebrations.

First on the calendar is a two-day concert at the Coca-Cola Arena, featuring Arab musicians Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir on July 1, as well as Saudi Arabian singer Mohammed Abdu on July 2.

What follows are 67 days of raffle draws, retail promotions, gastronomy deals and a line-up of family-friendly activities across Dubai's several malls and shopping centres.

Some participating hotels and attractions are also launching a “kids go free” deal throughout the event.

The annual emirate-wide event is aimed at coaxing people out of their homes despite the summer heat. Giving residents a reason to visit malls “with the best offers in town and a range of exciting entertainment”, says the Department of Economy and Tourism.

A full calendar of events will be released on June 20, but here are some of the major deals and events in the programme.

Raffle prizes

There are plenty of raffle prizes up for grabs this year, including a brand new Nissan X-Trail, a Mercedes-Benz A200 and up to Dh100,000 in jewellery vouchers.

Entries to the individual draws can be made at dozens of participating malls, petrol stations and car service centres.

Anghami's Spotlight Live gigs are back

Egyptian singer Afroto is part of this year's Beat the Heat lineup. Photo: Dubai Summer Surprises

After a successful run last year, Beat The Heat, music platform Anghami's series of weekly concerts, is returning to The Agenda at Dubai Media City.

The event showcases both popular and up-and-coming regional artists across diverse musical genres. Some of the artists include WEGZ, Cairokee, Afroto, Marwan Pablo, Balti, Disco Misr, Autostrad, Massar Egbari and Sharmoofers.

The complete line-up, as well as specific dates and ticket details, are yet to be announced.