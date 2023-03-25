Hussain Al Jassmi spreads hope and optimism in new Ramadan song

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi has released a new song, Bab Rizq, for the holy month of Ramadan.

The title A Door to Blessings suggests that Allah opens the doors of abundance and blessings for those who observe Ramadan and seek his guidance. Muslims believe that by fasting, praying and performing charitable deeds during the holy month, they can earn Allah's protection.

The song, composed by Ali Fathallah with lyrics by poet Amir Tuaima, starts with an uplifting greeting: "Good morning to our people and our dear ones, to our families and loved ones on the streets, in homes and shops, and to all the goodness in our hearts. I wish a morning with the jasmine fragrance to all who strive and toil, to our brothers, neighbours and friends."

A video for the song filmed in Egypt, Bab Rizk beautifully depicts the essence of compassion and tolerance within the Muslim community.

In one of the scenes, a mother who works as a hotel room cleaner asks her colleague to take care of her child for an hour. However, when the child becomes inconsolable, the colleague brings the baby back to his mother and informs the manager. To the mother's surprise, instead of punishing her, the manager shows up in her hotel room and greets the baby with a smile, displaying empathy and understanding towards her predicament.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims focus on giving to the less fortunate, sharing meals and performing acts of kindness towards others. The act of charity during this month is believed to be especially rewarding and many Muslims make a conscious effort to increase their donations during Ramadan.

In another segment, a young woman visits a small shop run by an elderly man, takes a photo and posts it on social media with a message encouraging people to support small businesses. Many people respond to her post and rush to the shop to buy, bringing the shopkeeper joy.

A young man is also seen applying for jobs, only to end up disappointed several times. Despite the setbacks, he perseveres and eventually secures the right job. In his song, Al Jassmi encourages people to never lose hope: "Trust in God. Positive things will be found by individuals who maintain an optimistic outlook. If a door closes, God will open it for you in time. Leave it to God to resolve the issue and the world will strive with you. Wherever you go, your blessings and livelihood will follow you wherever you go."