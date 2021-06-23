Bahrain asks Qatar again for talks after first invitation is overlooked​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

All Gulf states, except Bahrain, have restored trade and travel links with Doha.

Bahrain asked Qatar for a second time to send a delegation for bilateral talks, Bahrain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The first invitation in January had remained unanswered.

In January, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had agreed at a summit in Saudi's Al Ula to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha. Links had been severed in 2017 over accusations Qatar supported terrorism, charges Doha denies.

Riyadh and Cairo have acted quickly to rebuild ties with Doha since the deal. All Gulf states, except Bahrain, have restored trade and travel links with Doha.

Also, in January, Qatar released a bodybuilder and two other Bahrainis who were detained on fishing trips.

Bodybuilding champion Sami Al Haddad, was arrested along with a compatriot in the third such incident in recent months, after the decision to end the political rift with Doha was reached.

Qatari authorities had also released a Bahraini sailor arrested in December.

“Bahrain’s embassy in Oman confirmed that the Bahraini citizens have arrived there,” Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said at the time.

Manama opened its airspace to Qatar on January 11, following the Al Ula meeting.

In December, Qatar claimed that jets belonging to Bahrain's Royal Airforce violated its airspace during a military drill with Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain dismissed the allegations, calling them "irresponsible" and "baseless".

Published: June 23, 2021 01:18 PM

