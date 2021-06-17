Bahrain's prime minister meets Boris Johnson with GCC free trade agreement on the table

Prince Salman bin Hamad in Downing Street for talks from trade to security

The prime minister of Bahrain met his British counterpart on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a free trade agreement with Gulf states and renew an old friendship.

Boris Johnson received Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad in Downing Street for an hour-long meeting on a range of issues from trade to security.

The pair met for the first time since the crown prince was appointed as prime minster last November. The two heads of government discussed Covid-19 vaccinations and the post-pandemic recovery plan. Both countries have vaccinated more than 60 per cent of their population with a single dose, potentially freeing up greater interaction.

Read More

The first GCC meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 1981. Pictured are Sheikh Zayed, Sultan Qaboos, King Khalid bin Abdulaziz and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai. Courtesy: Intercontinental Hotel Abu DhabiHow GCC helped the Gulf find common voice

"[Bahrain is a] country who we have longstanding and very, very important ties," declared Mr Johnson.

The major focus was on a possible economic deal between the UK and the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council that could see an increase of trade between the nations. Britain has just struck its first post-Brexit free trade agreement with Australia and hopes to cement many more in the coming months.

“The discussions are still ongoing and it takes a bit of time to draft these things,” an official told The National. “Both countries are having their regular meetings to flesh out the detail to cater for every country, but this type of high-level meeting is also very beneficial.”

It is understood that there is a possibility of a bilateral agreement between the two countries, as well as a broader free trade agreement with the region.

“They reflected on the close and historic partnership between the UK and Bahrain and agreed to further strengthen our economic, security and diplomatic co-operation,” Downing Street said in a statement. “The leaders discussed the global effort against Covid-19 and support for international initiatives to combat the pandemic, including Covax.”

They also discussed defence collaboration and Mr Johnson commended the Bahraini government’s “steps to normalise relations with Israel,” a Downing Street official said.

The British prime minister also looked forward to welcoming Bahrain to the Cop26 climate summit in November, and “to deepening co-operation on green technology and the transition to renewable energy”.

Prince Salman also met the UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to discuss economic and security issues in the Middle East.

The day of high-level meetings will culminate later in a discussion with Prince Charles covering several topics, including environmental issues.

The Crown Prince was educated at the University of Cambridge, where he received a master’s degree in history and philosophy. It is the first time he has visited Britain as head of Bahrain's government.

He reminded Mr Johnson that their last meeting had been focused on public transport issues. The Conservative former journalist served as Mayor of London between 2005 and 2015.

Taxis and buses

"Your Royal Highness you were saying when you came, I was trying to flog you some buses,” he remarked as they settled in front of the Downing St fireplace. “I was mayor of London. I think we succeeded did we?”

“Yes, as mayor of London,” said Prince Salman. “I think you succeeded in flogging us some taxis.

“So that worked, the buses are a work-in-progress.”

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa appointed the crown prince as prime minister following the death last year of former prime minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman, aged 84.

Prince Salman is the eldest son of King Hamad and served as deputy prime minister for seven years.

Updated: June 17, 2021 06:34 PM

