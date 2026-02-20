India joins Pax Silica as Trump insists 'nothing changes' in trade deal after Supreme Court defeat

India on Friday joined Pax Silica, a US-led bloc seeking to bolster technology and AI supply chains.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the week-long and much anticipated India AI Impact Summit held in Delhi. The event was attended by technology entrepreneurs, elected officials and thought leaders from all over the world.

As India joined Pax Silica, US President Donald Trump was dealt a major blow by the US Supreme Court. Info

India, the world's most populous country, has lofty technology aspirations. It joins Australia, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK as an official member of the technology supply chain strategic alliance.

The ink of the signatures on the Pax Silica documents was still drying, however, when US President Donald Trump was dealt a loss from the US Supreme Court.

In a 6-3 ruling, the highest court in the US struck down President Trump's highly touted power to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

President Trump later told reporters that he strongly disagreed with the decision, while also insisting that a previous trade deal reached with India would be maintained.

“Nothing changes,” he said.

“Modi is a great man, but he was much tougher in negotiations with others than he was in the deal with the US … we made a fair agreement with India.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department took a victory lap with India solidified as Pax Silica member.

“India brings to Pax Silica a deep talent pool, processing and refining capacity for critical minerals, investments in AI infrastructure, and an understanding of the importance of trusted technologies,” a statement read.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a photograph technology leaders at the country's AI Impact Summit. Info

The State Department also said an agreement was reached between the two countries that affirmed a less regulatory approach to AI.

“While some regions move toward stifling AI through overregulation and trepidation, the US and India are doubling down on free enterprise and private sector creativity,” the statement from State Department added.

That announcement, however, comes at a time in the US when polling shows increased uneasiness with AI, much of it driven by fear of labour disruption and potential unemployment.

Shortly after the Pax Silica signing ceremony, Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, reflected on what he hoped would happen with the strategic technology bloc in the weeks, months and years ahead, saying that India brought “deep engineering and manufacturing capabilities” along with a “strong trust factor” that would be essential to keep AI supply chains robust.