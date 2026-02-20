UAE and India deepen tech ties with Responsible AI agreement

Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence group G42 has signed a partnership with US-based governance platform Credo AI to accelerate the adoption of more responsible AI and counter biases being increased by the technology, with a focus on emerging markets.

Under a preliminary agreement signed at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, the organisations will work to “operationalise Responsible AI across the Global South”, G42 said in a statement.

The partnership will centre on risk-monitoring tools, policy design and education programmes for governments and enterprises.

The agreement was unveiled in the Indian capital on Friday, with leaders from both companies emphasising the need to embed trust and accountability directly into AI systems as adoption grows globally.

“AI innovation and AI governance must advance together,” said Andrew Jackson, group chief AI officer at G42.

“When trust is engineered into the system from the start, innovation accelerates, deployment is smoother and adoption happens faster at scale,” he added.

Navrina Singh, chief executive of Credo AI, said the partnership will allow organisations “across the Middle East and Global South the capability to deploy AI fast, govern it at scale, and turn responsible adoption into genuine competitive advantage”.

The partnership builds on a series of Responsible AI (RAI) moves by G42 in recent years, including the launch of the Responsible AI Future Foundation with Microsoft, the development of a Frontier AI Safety Framework, and participation in global initiatives such as the Frontier AI Safety Commitments and the World Economic Forum’s AI Governance Alliance.

Credo AI has focused on codifying regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act and international standards into a governance platform used by large enterprises and public sector bodies, the statement said

What is RAI?

Responsible AI refers to building and deploying artificial intelligence systems that are transparent, fair, secure and accountable, with safeguards to prevent harm such as bias, privacy breaches and unsafe automation.

In practice, it means testing algorithms for discrimination, protecting personal data, ensuring decisions can be explained to regulators and users, and clearly defining responsibility when AI systems affect people’s lives.

Increasing failures in these areas were cited at the New Delhi summit. A 2025 report related to India by DECASTE, a framework designed by IBM and Dartmouth College researchers to detect AI biases, found large language models (LLMs) were able to infer caste-linked social signals from Indian surnames, In some cases, they associated dominant caste names with higher status professions while linking marginalised caste names with lower-status work. This is just one example of AI at scale perpetuating pre-existing biases.

Similar concerns exist in healthcare AI, where diagnostic tools trained mainly on western patients have proved less accurate on darker skin tones, according to multiple studies. Studies between 2020 and 2024 showed dermatology algorithms frequently missed or misidentified conditions in African and South Asian populations, raising fears that AI could deepen health inequalities when deployed without representative data, journals including JAMA Dermatology and The Lancet Digital Health reported.

Looking across borders, the UN highlighted the consequences of AI systems developed predominantly in the West amplifying social biases that disadvantage countries in the rest of the world.

Carme Artigas, co-chair of the UN’s AI High Level Advisory Body, told The National in late 2024 at Abu Dhabi Finance Week that the lack of inclusiveness in AI data and policy “exacerbat[es] biases and lack of inclusiveness”. This leads to “missed opportunities” for nations in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and broader Asia when global AI solutions fail to reflect their needs or contexts. She described the exclusion of non-western perspectives from global AI frameworks as a “new way of techno-colonialism” that can block regional talent, distort economic development and erode local innovation capacity.

Tech corridor gains momentum

The G42 and Credo AI deal comes amid rapidly expanding technology and investment ties between the UAE and India, particularly in digital infrastructure, AI, fintech and clean technology.

Over the past two years, Emirati sovereign funds and technology groups have stepped up investment in India’s fast-growing tech sector, while Indian firms have increased their regional presence in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. High-level bilateral visits have highlighted AI, semiconductors, space technology and digital public infrastructure as priority collaboration areas.

Dubai telecom provider du has joined the Singapore-India-Gulf (SING) subsea cable project, investing in an undersea data network linking the Middle East with India and South-east Asia to support digital infrastructure and future cloud and AI workloads

At the same time, Indian IT and software leaders such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro have expanded regional hubs and digital transformation projects across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Indian FinTech and SaaS (Software as a Service) start-ups are increasingly using the UAE as a launch pad into Middle East and Africa markets. They are attracted by regulatory sandboxes and fast-growing digital economies.

The UAE Responsible AI partnership with India – one of the world's largest AI adoption markets – reinforces a broader strategy of using technology diplomacy to deepen economic ties with key growth partners, while shaping global standards around ethical and secure AI.