India targets $200 billion in AI investments over next two years

India aims to attract more than $200 billion in artificial intelligence investments over the next two years as the world’s most populous nation prioritises the technology to spur growth.

“Investments of $200 billion planned by infrastructure and global partners,” Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X on Tuesday. “Venture capital firms express strong commitment to India’s start-ups and deep tech.”

The announcement comes as India hosts a major summit focusing on AI in New Delhi. The summit began on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Monojit Choudhury, professor of Natural Language Processing at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI, participating in the summit, said it represents a pivotal moment for how AI development is shaped globally.

"The India AI Impact Summit is not only the largest of its kind so far, but also the first time the event is being hosted in the Global South," Prof Choudhury told The National.

Top executives from companies including Alphabet, OpenAI, Anthropic and Reliance are taking part in the five-day event along with heads of state from more than a dozen countries including France and Brazil.

Prof Choudhury said global interest has grown in the country in the past few years.

"India has transitioned rapidly from a largely pre-digital society to a mobile-first one within a decade," he said, and holds many advantages compared globally.

"With its expanding digital ecosystem and strong software services industry, India is well positioned to play a leading role in the AI revolution," he added.

Companies have announced new investments and partnerships coinciding with the event, with India’s Adani Group committing $100 billion to develop renewable-energy-powered, AI-ready data centres by 2035.

The investment is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion by 2035 across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries, the company said on its website. Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai. Mr Macron began a three-day visit to India to discuss artificial intelligence co-operation as the country hosts the AI Impact Summit from February 16-20, in New Delhi. EPA Info

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, while adding India is “uniquely positioned to lead”, in the AI sector.

“India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future.”

The ports-to-power conglomerate will build ​on its existing ‌2 gigawatt data centre capacity and scale it to 5GW to create the world's largest integrated ⁠data centre platform, it said, without providing a timeline.

The company has partnerships with Google to establish the nation's largest gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, alongside additional campuses in Noida, and with Microsoft spanning Hyderabad and Pune.

The company is also looking to deepen its data centre partnership with Walmart backed e-commerce company Flipkart, it added. It is also in discussion with other major players seeking to establish large scale AI campuses across India.

The company will also co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships of critical infrastructure components, including high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and industrial thermal management solutions to reduce exposure to global supply-chain volatility.

“This approach positions India not only as a data hub but as a producer and exporter of next-generation intelligence and compute infrastructure,” the company said.

Adani Enterprises shares closed 2.64 per cent higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the announcement.

Separately, India's technology company Infosys announced a tie up with US-based Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecoms, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

This came after Anthropic opened its first office in India, boosting its presence in the South Asian nation and expanding operations.

“Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap towards advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible,” Salil Parekh, chief executive of Infosys, said.