Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to lead UAE delegation at key AI conference in India

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to lead the UAE delegation at a high-profile conference in India putting the rise of artificial intelligence on top of the global agenda.

Sheikh Khaled will attend the India AI Impact Summit, being held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE will seek to bolster international co-operation in advanced technologies and build international partnerships to accelerate the adoption of AI during the event.

The major gathering will bring together heads of state, government leaders, policymakers and experts drawn from more than 100 countries.

Key participants will include Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Microsoft president Brad Smith, Jenson Huang, founder and chief executive of Nvidia, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Discussions will centre on future priorities for AI and the important role to be played by public-private sector partnerships to support its continued growth.

The summit will host panel discussions and expert sessions aimed at exploring the cutting-edge capabilities of AI and how it can be applied to drive progress and support everyday life.

The event will also include an exhibition showcasing the latest technological innovations, featuring more than 300 leading global companies specialising in artificial intelligence from 30 countries.

Leading the AI race

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, recently hailed the Emirates for being at the forefront of international efforts to promote the responsible use of AI.

“By competing globally across all pillars of AI, the UAE has become the world's leading country in the AI adoption index,” Sheikh Saif said during an address at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

An index on AI adoption was recently released by Microsoft and ranked nations on the share of people who had used a generative AI product. The UAE topped the rankings for the second half of last year with 64 per cent.

The closest country to the Emirates on the list was Singapore with 60.9 per cent. Both the UAE and Singapore were well ahead of third-place Norway, with 46.4 per cent.