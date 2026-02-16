AI firm Anthropic opens its first office in India to expand operations

US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic has opened its first office in India, boosting its presence in the South Asian nation and expand operations.

From its new bureau in Bengaluru in the south of the country, Anthropic will offer services to Indian start-ups and enterprises in sectors such as education and agriculture to help them build AI models, the company said in a statement on Monday.

This is the company’s second office in Asia after its first was opened in Tokyo in October. The development comes after Anthropic raised $30 billion in funding through the participation of firms including Abu Dhabi-based MGX last week. GIC and Coatue, as well as DE Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund and Iconiq, also took part in the Series G funding round that valued the company at $380 billion.

“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises,” said Irina Ghose, managing director of Anthropic in India.

The announcement was made on the same day of the AI Impact event in New Delhi, one of the largest global gatherings focused on policy and investment innovation. Anthropic will now engage with policymakers, global technology leaders and potential enterprise partners, signalling long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Tech giants tumble as AI challengers capture billions 01:58

Ms Ghose added: “Already, it’s home to extraordinary technical talent, digital infrastructure at scale and a proven track record of using technology to improve people’s lives. That’s exactly the foundation you need to make sure this technology reaches the people who can benefit from it most.”

While the name 'Anthropic' does not have the same resonance as OpenAI or Google, the company has gained a loyal following with its Claude AI chatbot. It has attracted many customers with its coding models that have cut software development time significantly and levelled the playing field for start-ups and novice developers.

In India, the company is currently working on developing new AI models in languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Gujarati.

It is working with firms such as Karya and the Collective Intelligence Project to build evaluations that test performance in relevant tasks across domains such as agriculture and law, in partnership with domain experts from leading Indian non-profit groups including Digital Green and Adalat AI. Prominent companies including Air India and Cognizant are also using Anthropic technology.

Air India is using Claude Code to create custom software at lower cost than some of its rivals offer, while Cognizant has adopted Claude to help 350,000 employees around the world modernise legacy systems and support AI adoption among its enterprise clients, the company said.

It is also supporting Indian start-ups including Razorpay, Enterpret and Emergent in the adoption of AI. Pratham, one of India’s largest education non-profits, is also using Anthropic technology.

“Our run-rate revenue in India has doubled since we announced our expansion in October 2025 and the range of organisations building on Claude reflects how broadly that growth is distributed – from large enterprises to digital-native companies to start-ups shipping their first products,” the company said.

Anthropic is positioned to expand its network, announcing the new office ahead of New Delhi's AI Impact Summit, which started on Monday with more than 250,000 delegates expected to attend.

Key speakers include Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Anthropic chief Dario Amodei, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is leading the UAE delegation at the conference.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The theme of the summit is ... ‌welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress."

India is emerging as a hotspot for ⁠tech firms, with Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's Google already committing a combined $68 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure investment in the country until 2030, Reuters reported.