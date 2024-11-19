Carme Artigas, co-chair of the UN's AI advisory body, said that AI regulation should be embraced and not feared. Photo: Cody Combs
Carme Artigas, co-chair of the UN's AI advisory body, said that AI regulation should be embraced and not feared. Photo: Cody Combs

Experts gather in Abu Dhabi to answer the question: can we trust AI?

Adia Lab symposium addresses concerns and hopes over LLMs, data and security

Cody Combs
Cody Combs

November 19, 2024

