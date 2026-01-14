UAE joins US-led Pax Silica initiative in a boost to AI goals

The UAE has formally joined Pax Silica, a US-led bloc with "trusted" partners aimed at advancing innovation and supply chains amid the artificial intelligence-centred technology boom.

The pact was signed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday by UAE Minister of State Saeed Alhajeri and US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, who is on a Middle East tour including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Mr Helberg also invited Mr Alhajeri to a ministerial dialogue on critical minerals in Washington on February 4.

If the 20th century ran on oil and fuel, the 21st century will run on compute and the minerals that feed it Jacob Helberg ,

US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs

The UAE’s decision to join Pax Silica indicates the country is doubling down on AI ambitions and the technology’s role in reshaping the global economy, Mr Alhajeri said.

Pax Silica "reflects the shared commitment to shaping the future of AI with the responsibility of foresight and purpose", he said.

It marks a "defining moment for the future of human innovation and is more than just a concept – it is a recognition AI is no longer a technology but a lifeblood of the 21st century".

The US embassy in the UAE, in an X post on Monday, had hinted that the Emirates was to join, welcoming the participation “a key step in strengthening secure, resilient and innovation-driven supply chains critical to the AI era".

The UAE was present in December for the initial Pax Silica meeting organised by the White House in Washington along with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, UK, Israel and Australia.

On Monday, Qatar and the US signed the Pax Silica declaration. Mr Helberg said that by “bringing Israel and Qatar together under a single US-led framework, Pax Silica effectively fast-tracks diplomatic normalisation".

India will also be invited to join Pax Silica next month, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Mr Helberg said Pax Silica is a "real coalition of capabilities".

"The UAE is and always will be a cherished partner of the US ... [we] can write the code for the next generation together," Mr Helberg said.

"If the 20th century ran on oil and fuel, the 21st century will run on compute and the minerals that feed it."

The Pax Silica declaration states that resilient supply chains are essential to the signatories’ mutual economic security.

“We also recognise that artificial intelligence represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity,” the declaration reads.

In recent years, the UAE has pushed to to position itself as a global AI leader as it diversifies its economy away from hydrocarbons.

That drive has led to the establishment of start-ups, partnerships and investments from industry leaders including Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI.

The UAE has also teamed up with the US to develop the Stargate AI campus, which will include 5 gigawatts of capacity for AI data centres, in Abu Dhabi.

It has also created language models such as Falcon Arabic, which is part of an effort to ensure aspects of Arabic culture are not left behind in the AI surge, as many large language models were initially based on English language data.

In 2019, the UAE announced the establishment of a university dedicated to the tech, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Two years earlier, the Emirates was among the first countries in the world to appoint an AI minister, Omar Al Olama.