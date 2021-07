What are the five vaccines available in the UAE?

An AI-enabled service allows Dubai residents to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment quickly and efficiently via WhatsApp, say officials. (Pawan Singh / The National)

The UAE has made its nationwide vaccination campaign the driving force behind its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since December, more than 15.5 million doses have been administered to the public.

Almost 74 per cent of people across the Emirates have received at least one dose, while more than 63 per cent are fully vaccinated after taking both doses of their chosen vaccine, according to latest figures from officials.

China's Sinopharm shot and Pfizer-BioNTech are by far the most widely used vaccines in the country, but there are five jabs approved by health officials.

The National examines the five vaccines powering the country's inoculation drive.

Sinopharm

A healthcare worker administers the Sinopharm vaccine to a man at a Sikh temple in Dubai.

China's Sinopharm vaccine was approved on December 9, providing the launchpad for the UAE's immunisation strategy. Developed by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group, it is available nationwide.

The inactive vaccine, which contains a killed version of the germ that causes the coronavirus, was approved for emergency use by the World Health Organisation in May.

It recommended the vaccine for adults 18 years and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of three to four weeks.

A study conducted in Abu Dhabi, where the vaccine has accounted for a large number of Covid-19 shots administered since the start of the mass vaccination campaign, found it was 100 per cent effective against death, 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation and 95 per cent effective against admission to intensive care.

Its overall efficacy is 79 per cent, said Sinopharm.

Pfizer-BioNTech

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is widely used in the UAE.

Pfizer-BioNTech was approved for use by Dubai authorities in December before being rolled out in Abu Dhabi in May.

At the time, the UAE said the vaccine could be given to children aged between 12 and 15 on an emergency basis. This move supported efforts by schools to return to in-person learning.

The vaccine works by introducing a molecule to cells, known as messenger RNA (mRNA). Two doses are typically administered at three-week intervals.

The vaccine is "highly protective" six months after the second shot, according to analysis of a continuing trial involving 44,000 volunteers, Pfizer-BioNtech said.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has an efficacy of 95% against symptomatic coronavirus infection.

Oxford-AstraZeneca

Dubai authorised use of the Swedish-British Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in February.

The vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart. It uses a similar method to the Sputnik vaccine, essentially tricking the body into thinking it has been infected with Covid-19.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees. It has been modified to contain genetic material which is shared by the coronavirus, but it cannot cause the illness.

Once it is injected, it teaches the immune system how to fight the real virus.

Oxford-AstraZeneca said clinical trial results demonstrated the vaccine had 76 per cent efficacy after the first doses, rising to 82 per cent following a second dose given at least 12 weeks later.

Sputnik V

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was approved for emergency use in January.

The decision was made after the UAE staged a small-scale Phase 3 trial of the vaccine, involving about 1,000 volunteers.

The shot, produced by Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has been widely used to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Russia.

Sputnik V is based on two inactivated viruses called adenoviruses that normally infect people.

These have had genetic material added so that, once the vaccine is injected, human cells produce coronavirus spike proteins. The immune response to these harmless spike proteins provides protection, should the person be later infected with the coronavirus.

The vaccine showed an efficacy rate of more than 91 per cent in UAE trials.

Moderna

Health officials on Sunday announced the Moderna vaccine had been granted emergency registration.

Moderna’s vaccine, similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, uses mRNA technology and contains genetic instructions for the cells to make the coronavirus spike protein.

The shot, with a 94 per cent efficacy, is among the most effective at tackling the coronavirus and keeping patients out of hospital.

Moderna is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with a focus on vaccine technologies.













The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

