World Bank rejects El Salvador Bitcoin implementation request on environment and transparency concerns

El Salvador this month became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

A person purchases a bottle of Coca-Cola from a shop that accepts Bitcoin in El Zonte, El Salvador, which become the first country to formally adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Bloomberg
A person purchases a bottle of Coca-Cola from a shop that accepts Bitcoin in El Zonte, El Salvador, which become the first country to formally adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Bloomberg

The World Bank said on Wednesday it could not assist El Salvador's Bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency drawbacks.

"We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes," a World Bank spokesperson said in an email.

"While the government did approach us for assistance on Bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings."

Earlier on Wednesday, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said the Central American country had sought technical assistance from the World Bank as it seeks to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the US dollar.

El Salvador's government did not immediately respond to a request regarding the World Bank's decision.

The minister also said ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund had been successful, although the IMF said last week it saw "macroeconomic, financial and legal issues" with the country's adoption of Bitcoin.

Read More

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele plans to send legislation that would make Bitcoin legal tender in the country. Reuters El Salvador president plans to make Bitcoin legal tender

Bitcoin slides after Elon Musk tweets broken-heart emoji for token

Why the markets can ill afford to ignore Elon Musk’s tweets

HSBC will not extend 'volatile' Bitcoin trading services to its wealthy clients, chief executive says

Mr Zelaya said on Wednesday the IMF was "not against" the Bitcoin implementation. The IMF did not respond to a request for comment.

Investors have recently demanded higher premiums to hold Salvadoran debt, on growing concerns over the completion of the IMF deal, key to patching budget gaps through 2023.

On Wednesday, bonds sold off across the curve, with the 2032 issue down more than 2 cents at 96.25 cents on the dollar. The spread of Salvadoran debt to US Treasuries dipped to 705 basis points after hitting on Tuesday a four-month high of 725 bps.

"There is no fast track for a solution on an IMF programme and even uncertainty on whether the Bitcoin proposal is compatible with diplomatic US (or) multilateral relations," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed-income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities in New York.

El Salvador this month became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, with President Nayib Bukele touting the cryptocurrency's potential as a remittance currency for Salvadorans overseas.

This month, Mr Bukele also pulled out of an anticorruption accord with the Organization of American States, which dismayed the US government, as Washington looks to stem corruption in Central America as part of its immigration policy.

"The recognition of a 'Bukele' risk premium has probably done some permanent damage to investor sentiment," Ms Morden said in her client note.

The market may be focusing too much on the news headlines, however, and not enough on the possibility of a deal with the IMF, said Shamaila Khan, head of EM debt strategies at AllianceBernstein in New York.

"It is important for El Salvador to get the IMF programme done. If it was lost on them, they wouldn’t have the conversations," she said.

"Our view is too much risk is priced in at these levels."

Published: June 17, 2021 09:57 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Rendering of International Lunar Research Station revealed by Chinese and Russian space officials during the third day of the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg, Russia

China and Russia reveal roadmap for the International Lunar Research Station

World
The Fed held the target range for its benchmark policy rate unchanged at zero to 0.25 per cent and pledged to continue asset purchases at a $120 billion monthly pace. AFP

US Fed holds rates at zero and projects two increases by end of 2023

Economy
New anti-viral medication, Sotrovimab, is now available for early treatment for selected patients with Covid-19 in the UAE. Picture supplied    

UAE first country to receive life-saving Covid-19 medication

UAE
Abdalla Shaheen, consul general of the UAE in New York, with New York state senator Kevin Thomas. Kevin Thomas's Instagram

New York state declares December 2 Emirati Day

UAE
A mourner wipes away a tear during the funeral service for the victims of the deadly vehicle attack in London, Ontario. AP

Canada faces up to Islamophobia after deadly truck attack

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast