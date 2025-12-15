UAE's first regulated online gaming website begins operations

The UAE’s gaming sector has expanded with the launch of its first regulated online gaming website.

While it was not officially announced, the website has gone live and users can place bets on everything from online casino games such as blackjack and roulette to live sport.

On Monday, the website listed the Uefa Champions League, the English Premier League, horse racing events, cricket and many other sporting events on which users could potentially bet.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) awarded the licence to Play971, which is run by UAE-based Coin Technology Projects.

The Play971 website states it is the "first fully licensed" and "regulated" i-gaming site in the UAE. The move is a milestone for the region, introducing online sports betting, racing and casino gaming.

How to play

Users must first create an account. The site lists a significant number of rules and regulations that users must meet before they can do so.

Users must be at least 21 years old, be physically in the UAE, and not in a sensitive geographic area as determined by the GCGRA. UAE citizens must comply with any applicable requirements, if any, in their emirate of residence.

The website outlines a number of measures to promote responsible gaming. Users can, for example, set deposit limits, establish time-outs or opt for “self-exclusion” – a longer option with a minimum six-month period during which users cannot place bets or deposit money.

The Game, which operates the UAE Lottery, received a licence in 2024. Getty Images

Evolving gaming landscape

The launch – whether as a trial or a full introduction – is a major step as the UAE expands the sector. Since its establishment in 2023, the GCGRA has issued licences to Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah as a land-based operator, and in 2024 to The Game, which runs the UAE Lottery.

The UAE Lottery is currently in operation, with Wynn’s Al Marjan Island resort not due to open until early 2027. In its first year, the lottery awarded more than Dh147 million ($40 million) in prizes to at least 100,000 players.

Role of GCGRA

Led by industry veterans, the GCGRA and is the federal authority overseeing commercial gaming activities in the country.

Last month it was announced that Kevin Mullally would step down from his position as chief executive. Jim Murren, then the authority’s chairman, was appointed interim chief executive.

Mr Mullally oversaw the authority during its crucial establishment phase, including Wynn’s licensing and the launch of the UAE Lottery.

“Kevin has played a significant role in the authority’s early development, helping to establish its core governance and regulatory structure,” Mr Murren said at the time.

“We thank him for his contribution and wish him continued success in his future endeavours. The GCGRA remains focused on the next stage of its growth, ensuring regulatory excellence, responsible gaming and continued confidence in the UAE’s approach.”

Wynn Al Marjan Island rises in Ras Al Khaimah. It will house the first integrated gaming resort in the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Wynn Al Marjan on track for 2027 launch

The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort, meanwhile, remains on track to open in 2027.

It will be the country’s first integrated gaming resort, with a company representative previously telling The National it has a 15-year licence from the GCGRA.

Wynn is known for its casino hotel resorts in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau. It received its land-based gaming licence from the GCGRA in 2024. According to the GCGRA, commercial gaming involves games of chance and skill played for money, such as slot machines, blackjack, roulette, craps or poker.

