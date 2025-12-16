Expanded ban on single-use plastic products to begin in January

The UAE will begin 2026 with a major push to cut plastic waste and reduce pollution under a nationwide ban on various single-use plastic products.

From January 1, the country will prohibit the import, manufacture and trade of an expanded range of single-use plastics, including beverage cups and lids; cutlery, such as spoons, forks, knives and chopsticks; plates; straws; stirrers; and food containers and boxes made from Styrofoam.

The ban was announced previously and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on Tuesday sent a reminder urging all establishments, markets and suppliers to comply with the laws.

“Regulating the use of single-use products is not only intended to reduce waste but it is part of a comprehensive vision to advance the principles of the circular economy, in which resources are transformed into sustainable assets rather than environmental burdens," said Alya Al Harmoodi, assistant undersecretary for the sustainable communities sector at the ministry.

"In the UAE, we adopt a balanced approach that prioritises the protection of marine and terrestrial environments from pollution risks, while simultaneously fostering business sustainability and growth.”

Ms Al Harmoodi said the authorities had confidence in "the robust environmental awareness of the Emirati community and in the constructive co-operation demonstrated by the private sector, manufacturers and retailers in adopting sustainable practices and embracing environment-friendly alternatives".

"Protecting our environment is a shared responsibility, and every step taken to reduce the consumption of these products is an investment in the well-being of our society and the preservation of our natural landscapes," she added.

The decision also establishes a comprehensive ban on single-use bags, regardless of their constituent material, if their thickness is less than 50 microns (a micron is one millionth of a metre). This will take effect on the same date.

Plastic waste: a growing problem in the UAE and worldwide

The impact of plastic pollution has been increasingly visible in the UAE. In July, the amount of discarded plastic found in dead seabirds was described as “very alarming”.

Dubai officials said in 2022 that nine out of 10 turtles and five out of 10 camels found dead had plastic in their stomachs.

A UAE study also showed that hundreds of camels have died since 2008 after consuming plastic waste.

Globally, the problem is even more stark. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development believes plastic waste could triple to one billion tonnes a year by 2060.

According to the Earth Day charity, about five trillion plastic bags and 500 billion plastic cups are used worldwide every year. There has, therefore, been a broad welcome for the new rules.

“By building on earlier successes, such as the plastic bag ban that drastically reduced usage, the UAE is pioneering a model of sustained climate action,” Antonios Vouloudis, senior director of sustainability and stewardship at NYU Abu Dhabi, told The National.

“This new ban will encourage the use of reusable alternatives, foster innovation in sustainable materials, and demonstrate that economic development can go hand in hand with environmental stewardship."

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder and managing director of Goumbook, a UAE-based social enterprise group dedicated to sustainability, said the switch marks a "crucial step" in the country's journey towards a more sustainable future.

"This new measure will not only help safeguard our ecosystems but also inspire communities and businesses to embrace more responsible consumption, proving that every ban is a building block towards lasting environmental change," she said.

Single-use plastics are often found discarded in the desert. Photo: Dubai Municipality

Steps taken so far

The 2026 ban follows a series of measures introduced by individual emirates and at the federal level to limit single-use plastics.

Abu Dhabi banned single-use plastic bags on June 1, 2022, while a UAE-wide prohibition came into force at the start of 2024. Other emirates across the country have implemented similar measures.

Many of these initiatives were announced in the run-up to Cop28, which took place in the UAE in 2023. The UAE also pledged in 2021 to aim for net-zero emissions by 2050.

"I believe this bold move will inspire other countries in the region and beyond to implement similar strategies," Mr Vouloudis said. "Initiatives like this keep up the momentum on climate action. They demonstrate that after major pledges and global summits, there is real follow-through."

Reusable bags are common across the UAE. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Are there any exemptions to the ban?

Products manufactured for export or those for re-export do not fall under the ban, the ministry said.

It furthermore does not apply to bags and products made from recycled materials within the UAE; and medicine bags, refuse bags, very thin plastic bags used to wrap fresh food items such as meat, vegetables and bread, as well as large shopping bags intended for clothing, electronics and toys.

Have the measures made a difference?

There is evidence these initiatives are having a positive impact.

After restrictions were introduced in Abu Dhabi, authorities said the use of plastic bags fell by 95 per cent at cash counters – equivalent to 2,400 tonnes of plastic.

Research has also shown that the number of camels found dead with plastic bags in their stomachs has fallen by up to 80 per cent since the government introduced restrictions.

Across the UAE, reusable bags have become common and many businesses now offer sustainable packaging options. Some cafes also encourage customers to bring their own cups by offering discounts.

Goumbook, for example, has long been involved in sustainability drives, such as its "Drop It" campaign launched in 2016 to tackle single-use plastic. It also teamed up with Dubai Can – a government-led drive to establish water refill stations across the UAE; and launched the Unisoap UAE initiative – a drive to recycle UAE hotel soaps

"Previous bans have already shown us the power of regulation in shifting behaviours and cutting unnecessary single-use plastics," Ms Abella said. "Equally important is the need to push and foster new solutions and alternatives coming to market: innovative products and systems that can replace single-use plastics and accelerate the transition to a true circular economy."

