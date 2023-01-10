UAE sets out nationwide ban on single-use plastic from 2024

The UAE will impose a nationwide ban on single-use plastics from next year, the government has said.

From January 1, 2024, plastic bags of any material or composition will be prohibited.

From January 1, 2026, it will be prohibited to import plastic cutlery, drinks cups, styrofoam and boxes.

The ban will include everything from "food packaging, plastic bottles, cotton sticks, crackers bags, and cigarette butts... wet wipes, balloons and balloon sticks," that contain plastic.

The move will protect the environment and benefit consumers, state news agency Wam said, referencing the ministerial decision.

The government said authorities, retailers, suppliers and consumers should prepare with "suitable, sustainable and multi-use alternatives in all shopping stores, retail stores and sales outlets on a permanent basis", Wam reported.

The federal ruling goes further than new rules last summer in Dubai, which imposed a nominal 25 fils charge on plastic bags, and in Abu Dhabi, which banned most plastic bags.

In Abu Dhabi, the June 1 ban has already led to 87 million fewer single-use plastic bags being used, a cut of about 90 per cent. Sharjah had already planned a ban on bags from January 1, 2024.

The ruling contains exceptions that include plastic bags made from recycled materials.

It further includes plastics required in goods that are exported abroad.

Best long-life alternatives: in pictures