Clean start: UAE hotel soaps recycled in drive to cut waste and boost hygiene

Each year, hotels across the UAE throw away an estimated 16 million bars of soap – many after just a single use.

Now, a growing number of hotels are signing up to a grassroots recycling programme that is tackling the waste head-on, transforming used soap into new bars for communities in need.

Launched in 2023, the Unisoap UAE initiative – powered by sustainability platform Goumbook and modelled on a French non-profit – is offering a rare win-win: cutting hospitality waste while boosting hygiene access for vulnerable groups.

“It's a practical solution that serves both people and planet,” says Goumbook founder Tatiana Antonelli Abella. “And it's gaining momentum.”

So far, Goumbook has distributed 10,000 recycled soaps under the initiative.

Leading hotel brands supporting the campaign include Atlantis Dubai - which operates Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal - Saadiyat Rotana and Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

"We are proud to partner with Goumbook and Unisoap UAE to help transform soap that would otherwise be destined for the landfill into new soap bars for disadvantaged communities,” said Kelly Timmins, director of marine animal operations and sustainability at Atlantis Dubai, in a testimony shared on Goumbook's website.

From luxury waste to vital resource

Globally, 2.3 billion people still lack basic handwashing facilities at home, according to the World Health Organisation. Yet, in hotel suites across the world, soaps are routinely tossed out after a single use.

“We realised that soap is not just waste, it's a resource made from water and natural materials and it's vital for hygiene,” Ms Abella told The National.

After early experiments with local start-ups, Goumbook formed a strategic partnership with Unisoap in France, leveraging its technical expertise to launch the UAE arm of the project. Today, the initiative works with 15 hotels, including major names such as Atlantis The Palm, Atlantis The Royal, Shangri-La Dubai, Rotana Saadiyat and Centara Mirage, with more coming on board.

How soap is recycled

The soap is crushed and then repurposed through a machine. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Housekeeping staff are trained to separate used soaps into branded Unisoap boxes. These are collected monthly by recycling partners, then delivered to a soap lab where each bar undergoes a meticulous cleaning process: the outer layer is grated off by hand, soaps are thoroughly washed and then remanufactured – without mixing brands, colours or scents.

“The result is a high-quality bar that looks and smells just like new,” said Ms Abella. “And crucially, there's no plastic or packaging involved.”

Zero waste, big impact

In keeping with World Environment Day's 2025 theme – cutting single-use plastic – Unisoap UAE goes beyond soap. Used hotel bed linens and towels are repurposed into washbags or reusable sponges to accompany the soaps in hygiene kits, distributed unpackaged to eliminate waste.

The initiative reflects the UAE's increasing alignment with circular economy principles and environmental goals.

“We've designed this project to work hand in hand with national sustainability targets,” said Ms Abella. “It's a practical solution that creates both environmental and social value.”

So far, more than three tonnes of soap have been recycled through the initiative, benefiting low-income communities during Ramadan, as well as organisations such as the Al Ihsan Foundation in Sharjah, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, the Giving Family, Amal Community and Happy Happy.

Empowering women and educating communities

The social impact is just as important as the environmental one. Unisoap UAE targets women and children as key recipients, and engages women in every level of the process – from hotel housekeeping staff to charity partners and end users.

“We often forget that not everyone has access to something as basic as soap,” said Ms Abella.

“Through this initiative, we also raise awareness about hygiene – how and why it matters.”

The project operates through a combination of hotel contributions and corporate sponsorships. Sponsors can fund the production and distribution of soaps to specific communities while Goumbook covers early-stage costs to prove concepts and scale up.

There are also plans ready to expand the model to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where interest is growing.

Call to action: Join the circular economy

To mark the Year of Community, Goumbook is organising clean-ups and community events across the UAE and is inviting residents to volunteer, donate or share ideas for future projects.

Soap is just one piece of the puzzle, said Ms Abella. “If we can change how we view waste – whether it's a bar of soap or a discarded towel – we can make a real difference. And we'd love more people to join us.”

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills