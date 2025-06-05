President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE committed to 'meaningful climate action'

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday set out the UAE's efforts to champion "meaningful climate action" to help protect the planet for future generations.

The UAE leader pledged that the Emirates would continue to work with the international community to advance a sustainable vision for the future.

"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to protecting the environment and advancing sustainable development," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media.

"Guided by a shared vision for a healthier, more resilient world, we continue to partner with the international community to drive meaningful climate action and safeguard our planet for generations to come."

Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, tours the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition with Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. Photo: Abu Abu Dhabi Media Office

Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, emphasised the role of UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in shaping the nation's values.

"Inspired by the vision of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who recognised the link between a healthy environment and a thriving society, the UAE remains steadfast in its dedication to safeguarding our natural heritage," she said in a statement to mark the annual occasion.

"We envision a future with thriving ecosystems and protected life both on land and in the sea – a legacy we build together as a community."

The minister highlighted the country's determination to tackle plastic pollution.

"Each of us, as responsible members of our community, can play a leading role in realising our nation’s vision by joining the mission to eliminate unnecessary plastic from our daily lives," she said.

"Let us become active agents of change, leading a powerful movement towards thriving communities, and a vibrant, resilient environment."

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations in 1972 and was observed for the first time the following year, under the slogan "Only One Earth".

The UAE has taken significant steps to promote a green agenda in recent years, both at home and abroad.

Dubai hosted the Cop28 climate talks in November 2023, where countries came together to deliver the landmark UAE Consensus.

The deal called for the international community to transition away from fossil fuels to achieve net zero by 2050 and also set targets to greatly increase global renewable energy capacity. This is viewed as a vital part of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The UAE has also introduced policies to help address the challenges of climate change and to preserve nature. These include a ban on single-use plastic bags, which began in Abu Dhabi in 2022 and was extended across the country.

In Abu Dhabi alone, the move led to about 360 million plastic bags being taken out of circulation by the end of 2024.

Large-scale projects such as the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which aims to prevent up to 22.4 million carbon emissions each year, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world's largest single-site solar park, are at the heart of the environmental push.

