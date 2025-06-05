Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekend
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Camels eat plastic and rubbish by the roadside in Umm Al Quwain. In 2021, 'The National' shared video footage of a baby camel in Abu Dhabi eating a plastic bag that it mistook for food. Steven McCombe / The National
Camels eat plastic and rubbish by the roadside in Umm Al Quwain. In 2021, 'The National' shared video footage of a baby camel in Abu Dhabi eating a plastic bag that it mistook for food. Steven McCombe / The National
Camels eat plastic and rubbish by the roadside in Umm Al Quwain. In 2021, 'The National' shared video footage of a baby camel in Abu Dhabi eating a plastic bag that it mistook for food. Steven McCombe / The National
Camels eat plastic and rubbish by the roadside in Umm Al Quwain. In 2021, 'The National' shared video footage of a baby camel in Abu Dhabi eating a plastic bag that it mistook for food. Steven McCombe

Opinion

Editorial

A global plastics pollution treaty is possible

  • English
  • Arabic
Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

June 05, 2025

The environmental damage done by discarded single-use plastics is compounded by the fact it can often be out of sight, out of mind. From the moment a bag, bottle or straw is thoughtlessly dropped or inadequately disposed of, it begins a journey that can lead to it lingering for many years in remote locations, such as in rotting landfills or the world’s oceans.

Even the desert is not immune. In 2021, The National shared heart-breaking video footage captured by an environmental researcher that showed a baby camel in the Abu Dhabi wilderness eating a blue plastic bag that it mistook for food. Almost a year later, the Dubai government released figures showing that consumption of plastic caused nearly 90 per cent of turtle deaths in the UAE and half of camel fatalities.

The sheer scale of the issue is sobering; the UN says the equivalent of 2,000 lorries full of plastic are dumped into the world's oceans, rivers and lakes every day while each year up to 23 million tonnes of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems. A global problem demands a global solution; as the international community marks World Environment Day today, it is worth noting that in exactly two months’ time, countries will come together in Jeju, South Korea to work on a legally binding international treaty to eradicate plastics pollution.

It is a laudable endeavour and one that the UAE is behind. The country is part of a 70-nation High-Ambition Coalition that wants to end plastics pollution by 2040 and, in 2023, then environment minister Mariam Almheiri told an environmental meeting in Paris that although “plastic pollution is an epidemic … we can take pragmatic action to reduce it over the next few decades”. However, building consensus for international action is often tricky.

In March 2022, the UN Environmental Assembly convened in Nairobi and 175 countries voted to adopt a global treaty for plastic pollution as well as an accelerated timeline that could have led to the agreement’s implementation as early as this year. Clearly that timetable was too ambitious; since then, progress has been dogged by disagreements over the scale of the proposed treaty, who pays for clean up, and whether such a deal should cover the lifecycle of plastics from production to disposal. The differences between plastics producers and environmental NGOs as well as countries in the Global South and governments of industrialised states are profound.

With the right approach a deal can be struck. A little over two weeks ago, member states of the World Health Organisation formally adopted the world's first pandemic agreement after three years of intensive negotiations. Similar strong bargaining characterised the run-up to 2023’s Cop28 climate summit in Dubai, but here too there was a successful outcome in the form of the UAE Consensus.

In exactly two months’ time, countries will come together in Jeju, South Korea to work on a legally binding international treaty to eradicate plastics pollution

However, what such divisions must not be allowed to do is sow fatalism or deter the many efforts to mitigate the scourge of single-use plastics in our ecosystem. There is much innovative work that is running in parallel to the talks process, such as emerging ocean clean-up technologies, the development of advanced biodegradable plastics and the promotion of the circular economy in which businesses and governments re-use and re-design existing plastics while also working on greener alternatives.

National domestic policies can also play their part. In January 2021, the UAE Cabinet approved the Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and established the UAE Circular Economy Council. The following year, Abu Dhabi introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags. In January this year, Dubai also banned single-use plastics; the emirate has announced plans to close landfills by 2027.

By bringing an open mind and realistic goals it is possible to produce a positive outcome for everyone and make scenes such as wildlife being choked and poisoned by plastic trash a thing of the past.

On Women's Day
Match info

Uefa Champions League Group F

Manchester City v Hoffenheim, midnight (Wednesday, UAE)

UAE%20v%20West%20Indies
%3Cp%3EFirst%20ODI%20-%20Sunday%2C%20June%204%20%0D%3Cbr%3ESecond%20ODI%20-%20Tuesday%2C%20June%206%20%0D%3Cbr%3EThird%20ODI%20-%20Friday%2C%20June%209%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMatches%20at%20Sharjah%20Cricket%20Stadium.%20All%20games%20start%20at%204.30pm%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Adithya%20Shetty%2C%20Ali%20Naseer%2C%20Ansh%20Tandon%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Basil%20Hameed%2C%20Ethan%20D%E2%80%99Souza%2C%20Fahad%20Nawaz%2C%20Jonathan%20Figy%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Lovepreet%20Singh%2C%20Matiullah%2C%20Mohammed%20Faraazuddin%2C%20Muhammad%20Jawadullah%2C%20Rameez%20Shahzad%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Sanchit%20Sharma%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
HEADLINE&nbsp;HERE
  • I would recommend writing out the text in the body 
  • And then copy into this box
  • It can be as long as you link
  • But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)
  • Or try to keep the word count down
  • Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into 
  • That's about it
The specs
 
Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo
Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm
Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km
On sale: December
Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)
UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

TEAMS

EUROPE:
Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson

USA:
Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth,​​​​​​​ Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau ( 1 TBC)

MATCH INFO

Manchester United 1 (Rashford 36')

Liverpool 1 (Lallana 84')

Man of the match: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

INDIA SQUADS

India squad for third Test against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli (capt), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

Updated: June 05, 2025, 3:00 AM`
EnvironmentUAEMiddle EastScience
Read next...
Egyptian pilgrims share an umbrella outside the Grand Mosque. The coming together of such a large cross-section of humanity presents many serious challenges for organisers. AP

How technology is making Hajj safer

Know-how is a defining factor in the UAE’s new role at the helm of UN Habitat, the organisation’s body devoted to building a better, more sustainable urban future. Wam

UN roles are an opportunity to guide global conversations

CommentSouth Korea's Lee Jae-myung is the right man to deal with Donald Trump

The rise of AI should not diminish the role of education – it should expand it

CommentLebanon's local elections have taken the country back to square one

CommentThe 'Taco Trump' jibe proves that words do really matter

I rejected Benfica offer, says Al Ain playmaker Omar Abdulrahman

Al Ain beat Inter Milan and now UAE on penalties in youth festival

UAE Central Bank fines lender $1.36m

Special reportThe meaning behind the UAE's new dirham banknotes

Prof Munjed Al Murderis with patient Glenn Bedwell. Photo: Burjeel Medical City

Renowned surgeon launches Abu Dhabi clinic to transform care for amputees

On the day the site opened, Palestinians were channelled through narrow, fenced lanes and reportedly subjected to biometric screening. Unverified image of GHF aid distribution point

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare in witness footage

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, on October 20, 2023. AP

Israel strikes Syria after blaming Al Shara for rocket fire

Warsaw is the largest city in Poland, attracting millions of tourists each year. Getty Images

Abu Dhabi to Warsaw: Onboard Etihad's inaugural flight to the Polish capital

IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Weekend
Living in the UAE
Podcasts Newsletters Alerts Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated