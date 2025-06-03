UN roles are an opportunity to guide global conversations

Although we live in a world increasingly defined by shifting alliances and new relationships, the UN is still regarded by most as an indispensable forum for international co-operation. Its reputation is such that for a country or one of its citizens to be chosen for a leadership role remains a major achievement.

In the case of the UAE, which was recently elected to the presidency of UN Habitat and saw Emirati Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais chosen as the first female head of the UN World Tourism Organisation, it would be understandable if two such high-profile appointments were regarded as some kind of diplomatic prize. Instead, the country is focusing on the important work at hand and what it can bring to the table.

In the case of tourism, the UAE is well placed to guide the global conversation about a consequential sector that the World Travel and Tourism Council says was worth a record-breaking $11.1 trillion last year and employed 348 million people. Having an Emirati businesswoman with more than 16 years’ experience in the hospitality sector at the helm of UN Tourism will help to share the UAE’s experience at the highest level.

Emirati businesswoman Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais has been chosen as the first female head of the UN World Tourism Organisation. Wam

That experience – of a country with a history of commercial tourism strategically investing to develop a cosmopolitan sector featuring luxury travel, heritage offerings, international sports events as well as world-class museums and attractions – is one that will enrich the UN body’s know-how as it navigates the social and economic challenges posed by unprecedented levels of travel in the 21st century.

Know-how is also a defining factor in the UAE’s new role at the helm of UN Habitat, the organisation’s body devoted to building a better, more sustainable urban future. Again, policy decisions made in the Emirates amid its rapid development journey give the country insights that will inform the global agenda. Major state-led urban planning in growing cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a focus on renewable energy, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and the increasing adoption of greener public transport choices like the Etihad Rail project give the country a substantial policy base from which to work with international partners at the UN level.

Post-war and post-disaster reconstruction – another two important aspects of UN Habitat’s work – are also areas in which the UAE can contribute, having taken part in numerous emergency aid efforts over the years as well as working on the rebuilding of important post-conflict sites, such as the landmark Al Nuri Mosque in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

With the right policies, the right principles and the right international relationships, even relatively small countries can play their part as trust international partners

Rather than being some kind of diplomatic win, the UAE’s newest UN roles follow years of significant engagement with the world body. The Emirates has served two terms on the UN Security Council and played a prominent leadership role with its stewardship of 2023’s Cop28 climate summit in Dubai. In addition, the UAE is a strong partner for building bridges through its growing relationship with the Global South and memberships of other international groups, such as the Brics group of nations. By regularly hosting major international conferences and summits, the Emirates also has a bedrock of diplomatic experience that underpins its UN work.

What the UN Tourism and Habitat appointments reveal is that with the right policies, the right principles and the right international relationships, a country 52 years young can play their part as trusted international partners, even in an age of uncertainty.

