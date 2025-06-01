Cities such as Abu Dhabi have emerged as architectural landmarks and models of integrated infrastructure. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
With its new UN role, the UAE can shape the conversation on the towns and cities of tomorrow

Suhail Al Mazrouei
Suhail Al Mazrouei
Suhail Al Mazrouei is UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

June 01, 2025

The UAE’s election to the presidency of the General Assembly of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), along with its membership in the Executive Board, is both a profound honour and a significant responsibility. This achievement underscores the UAE’s growing stature on the global stage and affirms international recognition of our progressive, human-centric approach to urban development and sustainability.

Over the past five decades, the UAE has undergone an extraordinary transformation – from a collection of modest desert communities into a global exemplar of innovative, sustainable urbanisation. Cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai have emerged as architectural landmarks and models of integrated infrastructure, smart technology and inclusive development, all designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

This evolution has been guided by long-term national strategies, including UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Vision 2031, which emphasise sustainability, innovation and community well-being. Our investments in smart city development, renewable energy and inclusive housing policies uniquely position us to contribute meaningfully to UN-Habitat’s mission.

At a time when the world faces intensifying challenges related to rapid urbanisation, climate change and widening socio-economic disparities, the role of UN-Habitat is more vital than ever. The UAE’s leadership in the General Assembly and Executive Board comes at a pivotal moment – demanding pragmatic solutions, innovative thinking and inclusive action.

As we assume this leadership role, the UAE is committed to close collaboration with member states and international partners. Our efforts will be anchored in three strategic priorities: advancing sustainable urbanisation, fostering innovation and ensuring that cities are resilient and responsive to the evolving needs of their populations.

A special focus will be placed on strengthening urban resilience in the Global South, where infrastructure demands are most acute and populations are expanding rapidly. The UAE brings to this role not only financial and diplomatic resources, but also a deep, practical understanding of how to catalyse effective, scalable urban change.

Public-private partnerships, technological innovation and climate resilience will be central to our approach – areas in which the UAE has demonstrated global leadership. These pillars will be instrumental in helping cities around the world adapt to a rapidly changing environment marked by ecological, economic and social uncertainties.

Equally important is our unwavering commitment to inclusivity. We firmly believe that sustainable cities must also be equitable – places where women, youth and marginalised groups are not only included but empowered. The UAE has consistently promoted inclusive urban planning, and we will continue to champion this principle through our work with UN-Habitat.

The UAE brings to this role not only financial and diplomatic resources, but also a deep, practical understanding of how to catalyse effective, scalable urban change

In taking on this role, the UAE is ready to share its experiences, listen actively to the needs of diverse communities, and facilitate meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange. We recognise the importance of humility in leadership and are committed to learning from others as much as we contribute.

The UAE does not seek to lead alone, but to lead in partnership. We stand as an example of what is possible when vision, ambition and shared values come together in pursuit of a more sustainable, equitable urban future.

Together, let us build cities that are not only smarter but more inclusive – cities that drive opportunity, protect our environment and embody the best of what humanity can achieve when united in purpose.

