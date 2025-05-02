Landmarks that chart Abu Dhabi's modern evolution

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/24/abu-dhabi-club-ponders-next-move-after-confirming-it-will-leave-its-current-plot/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/24/abu-dhabi-club-ponders-next-move-after-confirming-it-will-leave-its-current-plot/">The Club</a>'s confirmation that it will be leaving its site on coastal land near Abu Dhabi’s Mina Zayed – where it has stood for decades – has become yet another marker of the UAE’s evolving cityscape. Similarly, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/01/24/abu-dhabi-country-club-redevelopment-suspends-operations/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/01/24/abu-dhabi-country-club-redevelopment-suspends-operations/">Abu Dhabi Country Club</a>, a familiar landmark for many residents, announced in January that it would suspend most of its services and close all buildings except the main one as part of a planned redevelopment. Although these changes are helping usher in a new chapter of urban development and modernisation, they also represent a natural shift away from some of the long-standing community spaces that once defined everyday life in the capital. Still, Abu Dhabi has shown a clear commitment to honouring its past. In 2023, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unveiled a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/07/25/abu-dhabi-identifies-64-sites-in-need-of-unconditional-protection/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/07/25/abu-dhabi-identifies-64-sites-in-need-of-unconditional-protection/">list of 64 buildings and sites</a> to be protected under its Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative. This ensures they will be maintained and rehabilitated, with demolition prohibited. While that list is an important step in preserving the city’s heritage, there are other buildings, neighbourhoods and landmarks that could also be considered. Here are a few worth highlighting. The Abu Dhabi Media building represents an important chapter in the UAE’s journalism history. Founded in 2007, it was one of the first places where the country’s journalism presence began to take shape, offering a base for print, television and radio. Once home to <i>The National</i>, the building still houses publications such as<i> Al Ittihad</i> newspaper and <i>National Geographic Al Arabiya</i>. The sports venue, also known as Al Wahda Stadium, has been a source of pride for generations of fans and athletes since opening in 1995. The 15,895-capacity stadium is home to Al Wahda Football Club in the UAE Pro League, and was renovated in 2019. It has hosted international fixtures, including five matches during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Tanker Mai is an area of low-rise residential blocks, shisha cafes and ethnic restaurants between Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street and Mohammed bin Khalifa Street. However, it is also an area in which the past and present collide. It used to be known as the furniture district because of its shops and movers, who could be found sitting around in battered pick-ups waiting for business. These days, there are still some hole-in-the-wall bakeries, karak shops and even some trendy cafes that have popped up. The Corniche Hospital carries emotional and social significance for many longtime Abu Dhabi residents. Established in 1977, the original Corniche Hospital operated in a converted hotel next to its current site. In 1984, it opened its maternity ward. As part of Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima's vision for women's and family healthcare, it has delivered more than 300,000 babies and offered compassionate, family-centred medical care over five decades. For decades, Mina Zayed has been a vital part of Abu Dhabi’s commercial and cultural landscape. Named after the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the port area has served as a hub for trade, fishing and shipping, while also housing a fish market alongside date and plant souqs. Although large-scale redevelopment is under way to transform the area into a mixed-use waterfront destination, it is still a reminder of the country's proud past. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2021/07/07/uae-then-and-now-zayed-sports-city-the-stadium-that-hosted-muhammad-ali-and-the-pope/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2021/07/07/uae-then-and-now-zayed-sports-city-the-stadium-that-hosted-muhammad-ali-and-the-pope/">Zayed Sports City Stadium</a> has seen plenty of major moments. Opened in 1979 and renovated in 2009, it has hosted everything from sports tournaments (such as the Special Olympics Summer Games) to concerts by global stars such as Coldplay. It was also where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pope-francis/">Pope Francis</a> held an open-air mass during his visit in 2019. With a seating capacity of 45,000, it is the largest stadium in the UAE. Fun fact: it is also featured on the Dh200 banknote.