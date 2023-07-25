Abu Dhabi identifies 64 sites in need of 'unconditional protection'

The buildings and landmarks were named under the capital's Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative

David Tusing
Jul 25, 2023
Abu Dhabi's Al Manhal Palace, where the UAE flag was raised after the country joined the UN in 1971, and Zayed Sports City are among 64 buildings and sites in the capital that have been identified as requiring "immediate and unconditional protection".

The list of buildings and heritage sites was compiled by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to be added to its Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative. No demolition applications will be allowed for these buildings, the authority said. Instead, priority will be given for them to be maintained and rehabilitated in accordance with their designated grade.

"Part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission includes preserving Abu Dhabi’s culture and identity," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. "Our architectural and urban heritage is an extremely important element of our recent history, which deserves to be recognised and protected.

“It is our civic responsibility to guard this modern heritage, not only because of the value it holds in our collective memory as residents of this emirate, but because of the historical testimony it has in telling Abu Dhabi’s story through architectural and urban identity between the traditional past and our aspirations for the future.”

The full list is below.

  1. Cultural Foundation
  2. Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand
  3. Al Manhal Palace
  4. Zayed bin Sultan The Second Mosque
  5. The National Theatre
  6. Former Al Jazeera Hospital
  7. Sheikh Zayed Sports City
  8. Islamic Institute Complex (Former UAEU)
  9. Niqa Bin Ateej Water Tank and Park
  10. Radisson Blu Resort Al Ain (Hilton Al Ain)
  11. Al Jahili Eid Prayer Grounds
  12. Al Khalidiyah Park
  13. Al Ain Old Central Market
  14. Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tower
  15. Al Bateen Mall
  16. Intercontinental Hotel - Abu Dhabi
  17. Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche (Hilton Abu Dhabi)
  18. Hili Old Market (Shaabi Market)
  19. Zayed Al Awwal Secondary School – Oud Al Hassa
  20. Former ADNOC Headquarters
  21. Al Maqta Conservation Area
  22. Former Vehicles & Drivers Licensing Directorate
  23. Bida’ Zayed Central Souq
  24. Arab Monetary Fund Building
  25. Etisalat Headquarters – Abu Dhabi
  26. Federal National Council
  27. Saeed Al Kalili (Al Ibrahimi Building)
  28. Heirs of Salem Khadem Al Qubaisi Building
  29. HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Tower (Blue Tower – Union National Bank)
  30. Hamed Centre
  31. Hamdan Centre
  32. Obaid Al Mazrouai
  33. Butti Al Otaiba Building
  34. Harib Tower
  35. Sheraton Hotel
  36. Le Méridien Hotel
  37. Al Ghaf Tree Park
  38. Airport Road Park
  39. Armed Forces Officers Club & Conference Centre
  40. Al Omeirah Building (Adidas)
  41. Al Hobbara Water Tank (SBY Island)
  42. Bida’ Zayed Pool
  43. Liwa Rest House
  44. Remah Rest House complex
  45. Salman Khalifa Al Mazroei
  46. Otaiba Building
  47. Mesaied Khalid Al Mansoori
  48. The Central Bank of the UAE
  49. Al Ain Vegetable & Fish Market (Shibrat Al Ain)
  50. City Terminal (Abu Dhabi International Airport)
  51. Abu Dhabi City Municipality Building
  52. Department of Economic Development
  53. Department of Finance
  54. Abu Dhabi Media Company
  55. Abu Dhabi Oil Co. – Japan (ADOC)
  56. Al Manhal Family Medicine Clinic
  57. Al Zaab Old Fire Station
  58. Khalifa Al Suweidi Building
  59. Elenco Building
  60. Former Al Dhafra Region Municipality Building
  61. Madinat Zayed Vegetable, Meat & Fish Market – Abu Dhabi
  62. Abu Yalee Mosque
  63. Al Ain Old Gold Souk
  64. Al Nyadat Eid Musalla
Updated: July 25, 2023, 3:42 PM
Abu DhabiCulture
