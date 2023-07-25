Abu Dhabi identifies 64 sites in need of 'unconditional protection'

Abu Dhabi's Al Manhal Palace, where the UAE flag was raised after the country joined the UN in 1971, and Zayed Sports City are among 64 buildings and sites in the capital that have been identified as requiring "immediate and unconditional protection".

The list of buildings and heritage sites was compiled by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to be added to its Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative. No demolition applications will be allowed for these buildings, the authority said. Instead, priority will be given for them to be maintained and rehabilitated in accordance with their designated grade.

"Part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission includes preserving Abu Dhabi’s culture and identity," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. "Our architectural and urban heritage is an extremely important element of our recent history, which deserves to be recognised and protected.

“It is our civic responsibility to guard this modern heritage, not only because of the value it holds in our collective memory as residents of this emirate, but because of the historical testimony it has in telling Abu Dhabi’s story through architectural and urban identity between the traditional past and our aspirations for the future.”

The full list is below.