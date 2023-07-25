Abu Dhabi identifies 64 sites in need of 'unconditional protection'

Abu Dhabi's Al Manhal Palace, where the UAE flag was raised after the country joined the UN in 1971, and Zayed Sports City are among 64 buildings and sites in the capital that have been identified as requiring "immediate and unconditional protection".
The list of buildings and heritage sites was compiled by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to be added to its Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative. No demolition applications will be allowed for these buildings, the authority said. Instead, priority will be given for them to be maintained and rehabilitated in accordance with their designated grade.
"Part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission includes preserving Abu Dhabi’s culture and identity," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi. "Our architectural and urban heritage is an extremely important element of our recent history, which deserves to be recognised and protected.
“It is our civic responsibility to guard this modern heritage, not only because of the value it holds in our collective memory as residents of this emirate, but because of the historical testimony it has in telling Abu Dhabi’s story through architectural and urban identity between the traditional past and our aspirations for the future.”
The full list is below.
- Cultural Foundation
- Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand
- Al Manhal Palace
- Zayed bin Sultan The Second Mosque
- The National Theatre
- Former Al Jazeera Hospital
- Sheikh Zayed Sports City
- Islamic Institute Complex (Former UAEU)
- Niqa Bin Ateej Water Tank and Park
- Radisson Blu Resort Al Ain (Hilton Al Ain)
- Al Jahili Eid Prayer Grounds
- Al Khalidiyah Park
- Al Ain Old Central Market
- Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tower
- Al Bateen Mall
- Intercontinental Hotel - Abu Dhabi
- Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche (Hilton Abu Dhabi)
- Hili Old Market (Shaabi Market)
- Zayed Al Awwal Secondary School – Oud Al Hassa
- Former ADNOC Headquarters
- Al Maqta Conservation Area
- Former Vehicles & Drivers Licensing Directorate
- Bida’ Zayed Central Souq
- Arab Monetary Fund Building
- Etisalat Headquarters – Abu Dhabi
- Federal National Council
- Saeed Al Kalili (Al Ibrahimi Building)
- Heirs of Salem Khadem Al Qubaisi Building
- HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Tower (Blue Tower – Union National Bank)
- Hamed Centre
- Hamdan Centre
- Obaid Al Mazrouai
- Butti Al Otaiba Building
- Harib Tower
- Sheraton Hotel
- Le Méridien Hotel
- Al Ghaf Tree Park
- Airport Road Park
- Armed Forces Officers Club & Conference Centre
- Al Omeirah Building (Adidas)
- Al Hobbara Water Tank (SBY Island)
- Bida’ Zayed Pool
- Liwa Rest House
- Remah Rest House complex
- Salman Khalifa Al Mazroei
- Otaiba Building
- Mesaied Khalid Al Mansoori
- The Central Bank of the UAE
- Al Ain Vegetable & Fish Market (Shibrat Al Ain)
- City Terminal (Abu Dhabi International Airport)
- Abu Dhabi City Municipality Building
- Department of Economic Development
- Department of Finance
- Abu Dhabi Media Company
- Abu Dhabi Oil Co. – Japan (ADOC)
- Al Manhal Family Medicine Clinic
- Al Zaab Old Fire Station
- Khalifa Al Suweidi Building
- Elenco Building
- Former Al Dhafra Region Municipality Building
- Madinat Zayed Vegetable, Meat & Fish Market – Abu Dhabi
- Abu Yalee Mosque
- Al Ain Old Gold Souk
- Al Nyadat Eid Musalla