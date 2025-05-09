A self-assured UAE is playing a balancing role in a dynamic world

The UAE is fast adapting to the changing realities of global politics and affirming its new status as an active middle power that keeps up with the latest in global conversations. So, if the current global conversation is about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/01/25/emerging-powers-in-asia-will-play-a-role-in-keeping-global-polyrcrises-in-check/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/01/25/emerging-powers-in-asia-will-play-a-role-in-keeping-global-polyrcrises-in-check/">rise of Asia</a> as the new centre of global gravity, the UAE is fast rediscovering its Asia affinity. It is proudly an Arab Gulf state but increasingly becoming aware of its Asian identity, too. The 21st-century UAE is thinking Asia, gradually pivoting East and getting used to being geographically and strategically affiliated with West Asia just as it a rising Middle East power house. The UAE's Asian affinity is bound to deepen in the years to come, as Asia emerges as the continent of the future. And if the latest mega-trend in the world order is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/08/how-a-conference-in-indonesia-70-years-ago-formed-the-bedrock-for-todays-global-south/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/08/how-a-conference-in-indonesia-70-years-ago-formed-the-bedrock-for-todays-global-south/">rise of a group of countries</a> called the Global South, the UAE is becoming a role model in that group. It is already a leading member of Group of 77 at the UN. But more tellingly, the UAE has unreservedly confirmed its full and active membership of Brics+, the intercontinental bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia and the UAE. The UAE’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/08/24/brics-invites-the-uae-another-sign-that-the-multipolar-world-is-here/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/08/24/brics-invites-the-uae-another-sign-that-the-multipolar-world-is-here/">inclusion in Brics+</a> signals its growing geopolitical ambition and its pivot toward alternative international alliances. As a new member of this intercontinental bloc, it aspires to be the voice of the Global South. But then, if the 21st-century global conversation is about the role of middle powers, the UAE has already made it to the list of about 30 states that scholars have identified as the middle powers of the world. The list also includes two other Arab Gulf states, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The UAE is no longer the small state it once was. It doesn’t think small anymore. It no longer acts like a small state. The new UAE thinks and behaves as an active and proactive middle power. Key global and regional capitals respect the UAE as a credible and trustworthy member of that club. Finally, if the current global conversation is about the role of so-called “mini-lateralists” in world politics, then the UAE has become a prominent player in this era of mini-lateralists collectively navigating the post-American world. Mini-lateralism is form of international co-operation that involves a random group of countries working together to solve specific problems or achieve common goals. The UAE is leveraging its strategic location, economic power, financial clout, soft power and diplomatic agility to engage in varieties of global economic diplomacy. The best illustration of this is its latest strategic drive to diversify and strengthen its global trade relations. As of 2025, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/06/the-uaes-record-shows-being-dragging-into-trade-wars-isnt-inevitable/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/02/06/the-uaes-record-shows-being-dragging-into-trade-wars-isnt-inevitable/">the UAE has signed</a> 26 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepas) with key global partners. Eight of these are fully active. The UAE mini-laterlist drive also includes being founding member of four countries that make up <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/06/15/india-to-join-uae-us-and-israel-in-first-meeting-of-new-i2u2-bloc/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2022/06/15/india-to-join-uae-us-and-israel-in-first-meeting-of-new-i2u2-bloc/">I2U2 group</a> – the strategic partnership between India, Israel, the US and, of course, the UAE. This partnership was launched in 2021 to collaborate on economic and technological projects, especially in areas such energy, health care and food security. Additionally, the UAE is a signatory to the Abrahamic Accords, signed in September 2020 at the White House with Israel. The Accord aimed to establish new diplomatic, economic and cultural ties, promoting peace and stability in the troubled Mena region. No less important is the Emirates’ prominent status as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/28/the-uae-believes-trade-corridor-projects-can-complement-each-other/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/28/the-uae-believes-trade-corridor-projects-can-complement-each-other/">founding member of the Imec</a>, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which is a major international infrastructure initiative launched in September 2023 during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. These are but a few examples of the UAE using its active foreign policy and ambitious diplomacy to navigate the post-American world order. But despite keeping up with the global mega-trends, the UAE is fully aware that the contemporary world order remains fundamentally unipolar. The 21st century is still an American century, regardless of the massive uncertainties and disruptions recently experienced. The UAE values its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/09/28/in-a-world-of-growing-challenges-the-uae-and-us-are-finding-solutions-together/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/09/28/in-a-world-of-growing-challenges-the-uae-and-us-are-finding-solutions-together/">newly designated status</a> as a Major Defence Partner of the US, which came about during President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s visit to Washington in September. This designation, previously granted only to India, marks a significant elevation in US-UAE strategic relations. As an active middle power, the UAE feels comfortable setting next to America, the only super power around, and is getting ready to welcome US President Donald Trump next week.