In a world of growing challenges, the UAE and US are finding solutions together

Today the international community meets in New York as the world grapples with terrible wars and the threat of climate change. Over the past few days, the UAE has been working to generate progress and build momentum as we convene as a global community. On Monday, we witnessed the meeting between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/24/uae-us-statement-on-president-sheikh-mohameds-historic-visit-in-full/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed and US President Joe Biden</a> in Washington. This visit affirmed the enduring partnership between our nations as they pledged to deepen co-operation in six areas, including economic growth, stronger supply chains, clean energy, space exploration, security and cyber space. Together it is a powerful set of commitments to jointly contribute to global security and prosperity. During the visit, President Biden designated the UAE as a major defence partner – one of only two countries to receive this distinction – opening a new era of unprecedented co-operation. This is a reflection of the deep trust that exists between our two nations. The two leaders met at a critical time. Conflicts in Europe, Africa and the Middle East are active and causing immense suffering. Recently, it was reported that the war in Ukraine has killed or injured one million people, while the death toll from the Gaza conflict has tragically surpassed 40,000. These grim figures should renew our collective determination to engage in the critical diplomacy necessary to reduce violence and ultimately resolve the conflicts that are the cause of so much suffering. In response, the UAE has facilitated eight exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine. We have put forward proposals to support stabilisation in Gaza, re-emphasising that the time has come to break the cycle of violence and destruction, and to build a firm and unbreakable plan in line with the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. And we are actively engaged, alongside the US, in the group of nations trying to resolve the conflict in Sudan. The UAE has provided critical humanitarian assistance to suffering populations in each war zone. While addressing those most in need, the UAE is also furthering an agenda for sustainable prosperity. Mobilising technology as a force for good has been a critical part of our programme in the US this week. We have delivered groundbreaking agreements between UAE and US technology companies, which pool the knowledge and resources of both countries to produce critical advances in business, medicine and public services. There is a determination to share the benefits of these key technologies with the world. The two new data centres that have been announced as part of the G42-Microsoft project will advance best practices and create responsible AI standards. This will bring together individuals and organisations from across the US, Middle East, the Global South and beyond to learn from one another and drive advances in this emerging and critical field. Similarly, Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab will open its first centre in the Middle East, in Abu Dhabi. This work will address some of the world’s most pressing challenges from water scarcity and climate resilience to food security. This initiative is illustrative of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/09/21/middle-east-uae-us-washington/" target="_blank">what the UAE and the US can achieve</a> when working together. As major investors and trading nations, we have important roles in furthering the prosperity of our people and the wider global community. The newly announced Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership has the goal of delivering $100 billion of investment in the core technology platforms of the future. These investments will help improve productivity, create jobs, teach skills and promote innovation globally. President Biden also highlighted the vital role the UAE plays as a major investor in and operator of ports, mines and logistics hubs to help the world trade and prosper. Nearly 53 years have passed since the formation of the UAE and over that period, our countries have forged deep friendships, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/20/president-sheikh-mohameds-white-house-visit-shines-spotlight-on-decades-old-uae-us-trade-ties/" target="_blank">flourishing businesses</a> and supportive alliances. Over 55,000 American citizens now live in the UAE and over 1,500 American businesses operate in the country. UAE-US bilateral trade increased to $40.3 billion in 2023, making the UAE the US’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa. The new technology agreements between UAE and US companies are set in a groundbreaking framework of technology co-operation, one that offers an example of what is possible when countries choose a positive agenda focused on co-operation and building prosperity. As the United Nations General Assembly meets this week, I am reminded of the impressive role our diplomats have played as part of the UN Security Council in 2022 and 2023. Our work contributed to making the world a better place. And in New York, joined by other members of the United Nations, we will double our efforts to help identify solutions to climate change, to the wars and conflicts, and dealing with the serious and growing problem of water scarcity. These are the challenges we must confront in New York this week. The hopes and fates of millions of people depend on our ability to make substantial and sustainable progress. Together with our friends and partners in the US, we are ready to responsibly move forward.