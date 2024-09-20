President Joe Biden will welcome President Sheikh Mohamed to Washington next week. AFP
President Joe Biden will welcome President Sheikh Mohamed to Washington next week. AFP

Business

Economy

President Sheikh Mohamed's White House visit shines spotlight on decades-old UAE-US trade ties

The UAE has been the top export market for US goods in the entire Mena region since 2009

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

September 20, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week