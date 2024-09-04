Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership between Adnoc and ExxonMobil. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Adnoc to buy 35% stake in ExxonMobil’s new massive blue hydrogen plant in Texas

About one million tonnes of ammonia produced will be shipped to either European or North-east Asian markets, Adnoc executive says

John Benny

September 04, 2024

