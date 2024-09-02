The airline industry is relying on sustainable fuels to cut its carbon footprint. Getty Images
The airline industry is relying on sustainable fuels to cut its carbon footprint. Getty Images

Climate

Masdar sees 'compelling case' for conquering green air travel with hydrogen

Abu Dhabi clean energy company says synthetic aviation fuels are a 'low-hanging fruit'

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 02, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit