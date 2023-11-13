Dubai Airshow: Emirates orders additional Boeing 777X widebody jets worth $52bn

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, has placed an order for 90 additional Boeing 777X jets valued at $52 billion at list prices, for the replacement and growth of its fleet.

The order is for 55 Boeing 777X-9 and 35 Boeing 777X-8, the Dubai-based carrier said at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

Deliveries of the first 777X aircraft are expected in 2025, Emirates said.

The Dubai-based airline also added five more Boeing 787s to an existing order.

The aircraft order from Emirates comes at a time the global aviation industry continues to steadily rebound from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global passenger traffic has rebounded to 97.3 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels in September, driven by record domestic traffic, the International Air Transport Association reported last week.

Emirates is riding the momentum this year, after it posted a record profit in the first half of its 2023 fiscal year as it ramped up capacity to meet strong international travel demand.

Profit stood at Dh9.4 billion ($2.6 billion) in the April to September period, up 135 per cent from the same period last year, the airline reported last week.

The record profit was underpinned by robust demand for long-haul travel during the peak summer season.

To meet this demand, the airline ramped up capacity in the first half of the financial year by resuming its Airbus A380 operations to Bali, Beijing, Birmingham, Casablanca, Nice, Shanghai and Taiwan.

During the same period, Emirates carried about 26.1 million passengers, which is up 31 per cent year-on-year.

By September 30, the airline was operating passenger and cargo services to 144 airports, utilising its entire Boeing 777 fleet and 104 A380s.