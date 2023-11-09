Emirates airline posts record first-half profit on strong travel demand

Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, posted a record profit in the first half of its current financial year as it ramped up capacity to meet strong air travel demand.

The airline's profit stood at Dh9.4 billion ($2.6 billion) in the April to September period, up 135 per cent from the same period last year, on a boost in passenger numbers, Emirates said on Thursday.

Revenue grew by 19 per cent, year on year, to Dh59.5 billion as the airline carried 26.1 million passengers in the first half, up 31 per cent from the same period last year.

"We are seeing the fruition of our plans to return stronger and better from the dark days of the pandemic," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

“Across the group, we’ve continued to ramp up operations safely and move nimbly to meet customer demand. We’ve implemented a series of service and product enhancements to win customer preference, and we’ll continue to invest in our people, products, partnerships and technology to strengthen our capabilities and ensure we are future ready.”

More to follow ...