Emirates Group plans 'mammoth' recruitment drive in line with growth plans

The Emirates Group is planning a "mammoth" recruitment drive globally across 180 roles as it boosts its workforce in preparation for its next for its next major growth phase, it said.

The Dubai-based international aviation company is seeking to hire cabin crew, pilots, engineers, IT professionals and customer service agents at both Emirates and dnata, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are using the latest technologies, such as digital assessments, artificial intelligence and other top-notch recruitment systems to shortlist, select and respond to candidates in the most efficient and effective ways," Oliver Grohmann, senior vice president of human resources at the Emirates Group, said.

"Our focus is on recruiting the best talent, the brightest minds, and those most fit for the various roles that will support and drive our future growth and expansion."

This comes after Emirates Group ended its financial year on March 31 with more than 102,000 employees, after having hired 17,160 people in various roles throughout the year. In the last financial year, it received around 2.7 million applications globally for positions across the organisatio.

More to follow...