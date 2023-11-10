Global air passenger traffic rebounds to 97.3% of pre-pandemic levels

Global passenger traffic rebounded to 97.3 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels in September, driven by record domestic traffic, the International Air Transport Association said on Friday.

Total passenger traffic worldwide during the month, which is measured in revenue passenger kilometres, surged by more than 30 per cent year-on-year, according to Iata's monthly report.

Domestic traffic hit a new high by surging 28.3 per cent annually to surpass September 2019's mark by 5 per cent, Iata said.

International traffic jumped 31.2 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, with all markets posting double-digit percentage gains year-on-year. International revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) hit 93.1 per cent of September 2019 levels.

September's numbers provide a “solid” end to third quarter of 2023, and set up the air travel industry for a strong finish to the year despite various challenges globally, Iata said.

“With the end of 2023 fast approaching, we can look back on a year of strong recovery in demand as passengers took full advantage of their freedom to travel,” director general Willie Walsh said in the report.

“There is every reason to believe that this momentum can be maintained in the New Year, despite economic and political uncertainties in parts of the world.”

Air travel was brought to a halt in 2020 as the pandemic took hold and countries imposed restrictions. But airlines started to gain momentum when economies reopened and travel curbs were lifted.

Demand for travel continues to rise since countries lifted coronavirus-related restrictions and people who postponed journeys during the pandemic started flying again.

However, supply chain issues in the aircraft manufacturing sector are “unacceptable”, as they have “held back the recovery and solutions must be found” to further boost the aviation industry, Mr Walsh said.

Addressing “equipment failures, staffing shortages and labour unrest” will be key to “a successful 2024 [that] needs the whole value chain to be fully prepared to handle the demand that is coming”, he said.

Regionally, airlines in the Asia-Pacific logged the biggest year-on-year increase in September at 92.6 per cent, continuing to lead all six regions Iata tracks in terms of annual improvement, it said.

Capacity in the region surged more than 82 per cent and load factor rose by 4.5 percentage points to 82.5 per cent, it said.

African carriers came in second with a more than 28 per cent traffic increase. While capacity was up nearly 30 per cent, load factor declined 1 percentage point to 72.6 per cent.

Airlines in Latin America recorded a 26.8 per cent jump in traffic, with capacity climbing 24.7 per cent and load factor rising 1.4 percentage points to 85.8 per cent.

Middle East airlines were close behind with a 26.6 per cent rise in traffic. Capacity in the region leapt 23.7 per cent while load factor improved 1.9 percentage points to 81.8 per cent.

Carrier traffic in North America and Europe rose 18.9 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively. Capacity in these regions improved by at least 15 per cent, while load factor inched up 0.6 percentage points in both.

Meanwhile, global air cargo demand – which served as a lifeline for airlines during the pandemic – modestly rose in September, Iata said in a separate report.

Air cargo demand, which is measured in cargo tonne-kilometres, climbed 1.9 per cent year-on-year during the month, with international cargo operations adding 1.6 per cent, it said.

Capacity jumped more than 12 per cent from a year ago, with international operations rising 11 per cent, largely driven by international belly capacity that surged 31.5 per cent annually as airlines boosted their operations to meet demand stemming from the peak northern summer travel season, Iata said.

Iata said cargo operations were influenced by economic factors, including S&P Global's manufacturing output Purchasing Managers Index, which at 49.7 was a slight improvement from August and still below the critical 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction.

That indicated “a continuing, but slightly slower, annual decline in global manufacturing production and exports”, Iata said.

Global cross-border trade also affected air cargo as it contracted 3.8 per cent in August for a fifth straight monthly decline, reflecting a cooling global macroeconomic environment, it said.

However, air cargo still “clearly” showed the strength of its importance in the aviation industry despite falling trade volumes and high jet fuel prices, Mr Walsh said.

“With the key export order and manufacturing PMIs hovering near positive territory, we can be cautiously optimistic for a strong year-end peak season,” he said.