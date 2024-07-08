The US-UAE partnership builds our shared prosperity in the 21st century

The United States and the UAE are building new momentum and ambition into our six-decade commercial and investment partnership.

In late June, for example, we welcomed Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and the largest delegation of Emirati companies at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington. Their enthusiastic interest to explore new opportunities in the United States has been matched by that of their American counterparts, who have been flocking to the UAE in record numbers.

“The UAE has already Selected the USA,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said during his Washington visit, highlighting the enduring nature and future promise of our commercial ties. I am proud to respond that the United States is eager to channel our bilateral momentum into efforts that will expand our longstanding cooperation, especially in the new fields that will power the global economy in the 21st century.

After the @SelectUSA Summit, HE @ThaniAlZeyoudi met Silicon Valley leaders to identify tech & AI partnerships. Deepening 🇦🇪-🇺🇸 ties, the discussions underscored the UAE's commitment to boosting its tech capabilities & $40bn non-oil trade with the US. https://t.co/B1Ye4PP9uK pic.twitter.com/jjpx3HlBiB — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) July 2, 2024

Already, we enjoy a strong foundation of partnership and trust that our countries and our companies have built over the past six decades. Our close alignment on key trade and investment objectives has been matched by the excellence of our companies, which serve as the global gold standard when it comes to growth, innovation and future-oriented vision.

Indeed, our countries and companies are stepping up investments in our shared prosperity and future, which we are building through transformative advances in frontier technologies, health and life sciences, finance, mobility, space, sustainable energy, and many other fields.

Masdar with Terra-Gen, Microsoft with G42, Mubadala with Global Foundries, Adnoc with NextDecade, and many others are forging partnerships and charging forward to generate new value, growth, efficiencies, scientific and technological breakthroughs. Increasingly, we are partnering together not just in the UAE and the United States, but also in other countries around the globe as we build safely and responsibly the AI-driven economic architecture of the future.

The ground-breaking advancements emerging from our cooperation are now taking us to space. Earlier this year, we announced our partnership to build the first space station that will orbit the Moon. “Gateway,” as the station is called, will enable humans to gaze farther into our universe and deepen our understanding of life and travel in space.

Last week, we welcomed to Huntsville, Alabama, another important Emirati delegation – a group of brilliant high-school students and their teachers. These “Endeavour Scholars” will take up their temporary duties as astronauts, space station crew members, and scientists at the renowned US Space and Rocket Center’s space camp. Together with their US teammates and peers from around the world, these Emirati students will challenge themselves, collaborate to solve problems, and share in their successes.

This latest chapter in our bilateral co-operation underscores that when it comes to the US-UAE partnership, the sky is not the limit, but just the beginning.