Sheikh Mohamed, who at the time was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets then-vice president Joe Biden at Emirates Palace in March 2016. Photo: Crown Prince Court
Sheikh Mohamed, who at the time was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, meets then-vice president Joe Biden at Emirates Palace in March 2016. Photo: Crown PShow more

Opinion

Comment

We must redefine the common interests that underpin UAE-US ties

Dr Ebtesam Al Ketbi is the president of the Emirates Policy Centre

September 21, 2024