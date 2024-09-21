We must redefine the common interests that underpin UAE-US ties

For more than half a century, the relationship between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE </a>and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US </a>has been a fundamental part of the Emirates’ past and present. It is difficult to envision a future for the UAE without its robust strategic partnership with the US. The coming official visit of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed </a>to the US will be his first since assuming the Presidency of the UAE. During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed will have meetings with US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden </a>and senior officials. Over the years, Sheikh Mohamed has been at the forefront of efforts to enhance Emirati-American ties, and this visit seeks to further consolidate this strategic partnership across key sectors such as security, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/defence/" target="_blank">defence</a>, advanced technology, trade, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/climate-change/" target="_blank">climate co-operation</a>, supply-chain sustainability and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/" target="_blank">energy </a>security. The Emirates is clear in its articulation of the importance and strategic nature of its ties with the US. Over the decades, the two countries have enjoyed comprehensive co-operation and shared interests that span security, defence, culture, education, entertainment and technology. The US is the country’s most influential international partner. After 50 years of Emirati-American ties, it is important for both nations to continue institutionalising these relationships, advancing their co-operation in security and defence, and expanding collaboration in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, space exploration and future technologies. In a changing international environment, it is also essential to redefine the common interests underpinning Emirati-American relations. As the US has shifted its global priorities over the past two decades, the UAE’s status, network of interests and strategic goals have also evolved. Nonetheless, the fact remains that the US is a global superpower, while the UAE, though smaller in geographic and demographic terms, plays the role of a middle power. In addressing the fundamental question – how to advance Emirati-American ties – it is clear that the US remains the primary strategic security and defence partner for the UAE as well as other<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gcc/" target="_blank"> Arab Gulf </a>countries. The UAE seeks to elevate this relationship to the level of an institutionalised defence alliance. The UAE emphasises that deepening its strategic partnerships with China, Russia, India, Europe, Japan and South Korea are not meant to come at the expense of or replace its unique relationship with the US. Instead, diversifying partnerships is viewed as a necessity rather than merely a strategic hedge, driven by the transformative shifts in the international system. These changes compel the UAE to engage with major powers and emerging economies alike. This multifaceted approach is reflected in the UAE's involvement in global platforms such as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/09/12/at-the-g20-summit-we-took-another-step-towards-sustainable-development-for-all/" target="_blank">G20</a>, its decision to join the Brics group and its participation alongside Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman in China's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/10/belt-and-road-summit-in-hong-kong-to-begin-with-green-investments-in-focus/" target="_blank">Belt and Road Initiative</a>. Moreover, the UAE and Saudi Arabia play pivotal roles in the new economic corridor linking the Middle East, India and Europe (IMEC). The Gulf states view these initiatives as complementary, with the national interest serving as the central guiding principle in managing these diverse relationships. The UAE looks to American leadership that not only manages crises, but also creates solutions through an effective and well-considered strategy. As a model of burden-sharing, the UAE has positioned itself as a key partner to the US and other global and regional powers, focused on de-escalation and proposing solutions. In this context, the UAE's initiative for the post-Gaza war period serves as a comprehensive, balanced and practical plan for a lasting resolution to this complex issue. The US remains the most powerful nation globally, both in hard and soft power. As a key regional player, the UAE acknowledges the significance of partnering with the US to support security and stability in the Middle East, whether in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Africa or Afghanistan. The UAE emphasises the importance of collaborative teamwork and never acts unilaterally, always working closely with its friends, allies and partners – foremost among them, the United States. The aim of Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Washington is to set<b> </b>a deeper strategic course for relations between the two friendly nations. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Biden are expected to lay the groundwork for the next 50 years of relations, anchored in mutual trust and advancing shared interests, all aimed at enhancing security and prosperity in the region and the world.