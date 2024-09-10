The Maputo-Katembe bridge in Maputo, Mozambique. China has invested in hundreds of infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road Initiative. AFP
The Maputo-Katembe bridge in Maputo, Mozambique. China has invested in hundreds of infrastructure projects through its Belt and Road Initiative. AFP

Business

Economy

Belt and Road summit in Hong Kong to begin with green investments in focus

Event will feature more than 280 projects in markets involved in Chinese-led initiative

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

September 10, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week