Belt and Road summit in Hong Kong to begin with green investments in focus

Policymakers, senior government officials, corporate bigwigs and finance executives from across Asia, Africa and the Middle East are descending on Hong Kong ahead of the annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/04/24/can-iraqs-development-road-challenge-us-and-china-trade-routes/">Belt and Road</a> summit starting Wednesday. The two-day event on September 11 and 12, which has the theme “Building a Connected, Innovative and Green Belt and Road”, is taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre amid the push to boost greener investments into infrastructure and trade-related projects. The opening session will feature remarks by John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Dr Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Nurlan Baibazarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, will give a keynote address on day one of the event. The summit will “deepen international business co-operation and consolidate Hong Kong's position as the preferred business platform for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), fully demonstrating Hong Kong's important functions and positioning in global finance, business co-operation, people-to-people exchanges, innovation and technology development, guiding enterprises to explore new business opportunities”, Algernon Yau, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, said in a statement. The event will feature more than 280 investment projects from across the countries, and will facilitate one-on-one meetings between project owners and investors as well as service intermediaries. Project investment sessions will focus on four main areas: energy, natural resources and public utilities; innovation and technology; urban development; and transport and logistics infrastructure. Organised jointly by the government of HKSAR and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the annual showcase is a platform for businesses and policymakers to identify investment themes and share insights on potential avenues of multilateral co-operation. It also allows participants across continents to capture trade and investment opportunities in more than 65 countries along the Belt and Road. The BRI is China’s transcontinental strategy that aims to connect Asia with Africa and Europe to improve regional integration, increase trade and stimulate economic growth. Its objectives include boosting China’s access and vice versa to markets in Asia, Russia and Europe by land, and connecting China’s coastal regions to South-East and South Asia, the South Pacific, the Middle East and eastern Africa through a maritime corridor. Launched in 2013, the BRI has evolved to become the single-largest infrastructure endeavour undertaken by a single country, with the value of investments rising to more than $1 trillion and counting, according to estimates by the World Economic Forum. The BRI co-operation now extends from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America, with more than 150 countries and 30 international organisations signing pacts, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Belt and Road forum in Beijing last year. “Over these 10 years, we have endeavoured to build a global network of connectivity consisting of economic corridors, international transportation routes and information highways as well as railways, roads, airports, ports, pipelines and power grids,” he said. Ranging from small community-focused initiatives to multi-billion-dollar infrastructure schemes, BRI projects have boosted the “flow of goods, capital, technologies and human resources among countries involved and injected fresh vitality into the millennia-old Silk Road in the new era”, the president said at the time. The plenary session on day one of the summit this year will include panel discussions with senior officials from Hong Kong and mainland China, business leaders and investors to explore how policymakers and companies are responding to the current global economic landscape. With the growing global focus on green development, the summit will debut the Green Chapter, featuring thematic sessions on green construction, innovation and finance, which will underpin Hong Kong as a global platform for greener investments. Hong Kong’s green financing market has thrived over the past few years, with total green and sustainable debt issued surpassing $50 billion in 2023. Green bonds arranged for issuance in Hong Kong were ranked first in the Asian market, accounting for 37 per cent of the total, according to HKTDC data. The day-two plenary on “Tapping the Markets of New Opportunities” will be attended by Mohamed Alkoheji, second vice chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry; chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges Bonnie Chan; chief executive of 4iG Peter Fekete, group managing director of Hutchison Port Holdings Eric Ip, and chief executive of Fajr Capital Iqbal Khan. Officials from Qatar and Kuwait will also speak on the second day, which will explore opportunities in the Middle East and other markets along the Belt and Road. China already has deep trading and investment ties with Arab economies, and the broader Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region is well positioned to take advantage of the BRI’s infrastructure plan. The region’s geographical position, as well as the economic diversification agenda of regional governments – especially in the Gulf Co-operation Council – have created the potential for increased trade and investment flows. China, one of the largest foreign direct investors in the region, is becoming a key partner to regional governments as they work to reduce their dependence on hydrocarbons. Several Chinese companies and state enterprises are already involved in the development of multi-billion-dollar schemes in sectors including road infrastructure, transportation, special economic zones, green energy and sustainable developments. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the two biggest Arab economies, have further deepened their trade and investment ties with China in recent years. In December, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2023/12/06/saudi-arabia-offers-30-year-tax-relief-for-companies-moving-headquarters-to-the-kingdom/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2023/10/03/china-evergrandes-shares-soar-as-trading-resumes-amid-investigation-into-its-founder/" target="_blank"> China</a> signed 60 agreements worth more than $25 billion at an investment conference in Beijing in sectors including energy, agriculture, tourism, mining, financial services, logistics, infrastructure and technology. Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef departed for Hong Kong on Saturday to discuss economic co-operation and investment in the kingdom before the summit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/07/10/pif-backed-diriyah-awards-2bn-contract-for-new-mixed-use-district/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund</a> also signed pacts worth up to $50 billion with six major Chinese financial institutions, including Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, China Export and Credit Insurance Corporation, Export-Import Bank of China, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/banking/china-s-largest-lender-icbc-remains-world-s-most-valuable-banking-brand-report-shows-1.1157441" target="_blank">Industrial and Commercial Bank of China</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/24/investcorp-gcc-china/" target="_blank">The UAE and China also signed agreements</a> to boost co-operation in investments, industry and technology, and tourism during President Sheikh Mohamed's visit to Beijing at the end of May this year. The UAE is China's largest trading partner in the Arab world, with trade and investment spanning sectors including crude oil, petrochemicals and artificial intelligence. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/02/18/uaes-non-oil-foreign-trade-hit-record-953bn-in-2023/" target="_blank">China and UAE’s non-oil bilateral trade </a>has also been on the rise, reaching Dh264.2 billion ($72 billion) in 2022. The two countries are also co-operating in the BRI, which encompasses about 30 per cent of the world's gross domestic product, state news agency Wam reported. About 88 per cent of the UAE's imports originate from countries actively involved in the BRI, while 94 per cent of the UAE's non-oil exports go towards these countries. The UAE also has strong economic and trade ties with Hong Kong. The non-oil foreign trade value between the regions reached $16.2 billion in the first 11 months of last year, Patrick Lau, deputy executive director of HKTDC, said in January. In 2021, Hong Kong opened its first economic and trade office in Dubai, which serves as a regional base to boost trade and investments across the Gulf countries. It is also facilitating negotiations for a free-trade agreement between Hong Kong, the UAE and other GCC countries.