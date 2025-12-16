Avatar: Fire and Ash review – A deeply political epic for the present moment

Since the film series began in 2009 – and indeed since the idea was first conceived in 1995 – Avatar has always been the moral project of James Cameron’s life.

It is not usually positioned that way. More often, Avatar is discussed in terms of scale and spectacle – the extraordinary technical wizardry, the billions spent developing new tools to tell a story no one else could attempt. These are films engineered for the biggest screens possible, designed for IMAX, 3D, Dolby and whatever other limits cinema can still be pushed towards.

But to understand Avatar as technology first and story second – as an excuse for the director of The Terminator and Titanic to play with new toys at his New Zealand sound stage – is to misunderstand what this ambition is in service of. What drives Cameron to innovate, to push filmmaking further than it has ever gone, is not novelty for its own sake, but a belief that cinema can still move audiences at scale – and, in doing so, nudge humanity towards a better path.

It sounds cheesy, I admit. But cheese resonates. While critics have often dismissed the Avatar franchise, it remains one of the few pieces of media this century to genuinely unite audiences across the world. The first film is still the highest-grossing of all time; the second, released in 2022, sits comfortably in third place. There is simply nothing else like it.

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully. Photograph: 20th Century Studios

Popularity, though, does not preclude seriousness – nor does it require cynicism. At their heart, these are deeply sincere films that grapple head-on with humanity’s continuing history of genocidal and ecological atrocities driven by colonialism and capitalism. The Na’vi, the Indigenous people of Pandora, represent an idealised vision of what humanity might become were it to embrace values of community, sustainability and collective responsibility.

The criticisms that have followed Avatar for years – that it is a "white saviour" narrative, for instance – have always missed the point. What distinguishes Jake Sully as a hero in the first film is not that he outperforms the Na’vi, but that he rejects the world that has already failed him. His arc is defined by renunciation rather than triumph – a turning away from the identity, loyalties and systems that shaped him, and towards genuine alliance.

For all its accessibility, Avatar advances a surprisingly radical idea: that meaningful change requires the rejection of evils we have learnt to live with. Cameron’s film is not interested in soothing its audience so much as challenging it, arguing that progress begins only when compromise is no longer an option.

Avatar: The Way of Water is best understood as the first half of a larger whole, completed by Avatar: Fire and Ash, releasing in cinemas across the Middle East this week. Originally conceived as a single film, the story grew beyond what one instalment could contain – not unlike Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – in which resolution is deliberately withheld until the second chapter.

Set around 15 years after the original, The Way of Water introduces new narrative threads. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), now fully Na’vi, has three biological children with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), as well as two adopted ones, including Spider (Jack Champion) – the human son of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), the first film’s antagonist, whose memories have been implanted into a Na’vi body. Once again, Pandora faces invasion, though the possibility of redemption is now uneasily folded into the threat.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri. Photograph: Disney

The film is laser-focused on ocean conservation – one of Cameron’s defining real-life causes – with Earth’s whaling crisis transposed onto Pandora through the hunting of the Tulkun, a super-intelligent, peaceful marine species slaughtered for a substance that allows the ultra-wealthy back on Earth to effectively live forever.

One of the film’s central threads follows Jake’s rebellious son Lo’ak, who befriends a Tulkun named Payakan, banished for believing that his kind should fight back against their oppressors. Much of The Way of Water is deliberately unhurried, with long, almost transcendent stretches allowing characters – and audiences – to experience the beauty of Pandora and the depth of its bonds. This is heaven, complete with a benevolent deity that connects all life, even in death – and it needs time to feel so.

That heaven is under threat in Fire and Ash, which escalates the conflict across a 200-minute runtime that rarely feels its length. The film introduces a new Na’vi tribe, the volcano-dwelling Mangkwan, led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). Unlike the clans we have met before, the Mangkwan are defined by their rage and disillusionment – they are a people who have lost faith in goodness itself.

How, Varang asks, can there be a benevolent deity in a world so defined by violence? The question has no easy answer. Fire and Ash grapples with profound existential and spiritual concerns throughout, expanding ideas first raised through the Tulkun in The Way of Water. When is violent resistance justified? When is war justified? Can reactive destruction ever produce good, or does it only replicate the evils it seeks to destroy?

These are not abstract questions. They echo through the real world daily, shaping conflicts defined by asymmetrical power and moral deadlock – from Gaza and the West Bank to Ukraine, and to Indigenous communities worldwide whose suffering often unfolds beyond the attention of those with the privilege to look away. It is difficult to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash without recognising those parallels.

Britain Dalton as Lo'ak and Bailey Bass as Tsireya. Photo: 20th Century Studios

To dismiss the film as frivolous entertainment, you would have to actively ignore the questions it foregrounds. Its spirit is not subtle – nor does it pretend to be. Avatar has always worn its convictions openly, insisting that the biggest problems facing humanity deserve to be confronted at the largest possible scale.

Its radicalism extends beyond theme into form. Western – and particularly American – storytelling has long elevated individualism as an unquestioned good, favouring lone heroes raging against corrupt collectives. In Fire and Ash, there is no single protagonist. Individual triumph is measured by service to the greater whole.

Transcendence lies not in dominance, but in connection – to family, to community, to society and to ecosystem. By its conclusion, the film has more in common with collectivist works such as I Am Cuba than with most contemporary Hollywood blockbusters.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

That this vision is realised through such extraordinary craft only reinforces its sincerity. In an era increasingly shaped by generative AI and frictionless replication, Fire and Ash is the product of years of painstaking human labour – hundreds of artists building a world frame by frame, performances captured with an intimacy closer to theatre than animation. Every expression is felt, every movement intentional.

For all its technological ambition, Avatar: Fire and Ash ultimately argues for something disarmingly simple: that survival, meaning and progress are collective acts. Cameron is not offering escapism so much as a challenge – asking whether we are willing to imagine a future built not on domination or compromise, but on responsibility to one another, and to the world that sustains us.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is in cinemas on Thursday

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khodar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%20and%20Alexandria%2C%20in%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ayman%20Hamza%2C%20Yasser%20Eidrous%20and%20Amr%20El%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20agriculture%20technology%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saudi%20Arabia%E2%80%99s%20Revival%20Lab%20and%20others%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Women%E2%80%99s%20Asia%20Cup %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%202%2C%20v%20Sri%20Lanka%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%204%2C%20v%20India%3Cbr%3EWed%20Oct%205%2C%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EFri%20Oct%207%2C%20v%20Thailand%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%209%2C%20v%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%2011%2C%20v%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20squad%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EChaya%20Mughal%20(captain)%2C%20Esha%20Oza%2C%20Kavisha%20Kumari%2C%20Khushi%20Sharma%2C%20Theertha%20Satish%2C%20Lavanya%20Keny%2C%20Priyanjali%20Jain%2C%20Suraksha%20Kotte%2C%20Natasha%20Cherriath%2C%20Indhuja%20Nandakumar%2C%20Rishitha%20Rajith%2C%20Vaishnave%20Mahesh%2C%20Siya%20Gokhale%2C%20Samaira%20Dharnidharka%2C%20Mahika%20Gaur%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Museum of the Future in numbers 78 metres is the height of the museum

is the height of the museum 30,000 square metres is its total area

is its total area 17,000 square metres is the length of the stainless steel facade

is the length of the stainless steel facade 14 kilometres is the length of LED lights used on the facade

is the length of LED lights used on the facade 1,024 individual pieces make up the exterior

make up the exterior 7 floors in all, with one for administrative offices

in all, with one for administrative offices 2,400 diagonally intersecting steel members frame the torus shape

frame the torus shape 100 species of trees and plants dot the gardens

dot the gardens Dh145 is the price of a ticket

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The%20Roundup%20%3A%20No%20Way%20Out %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Don%20Lee%2C%20Lee%20Jun-hyuk%2C%20Munetaka%20Aoki%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WTL%20SCHEDULE %3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2019%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EKites%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EAliassime%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3ESwiatek%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Tiesto%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDECEMBER%2020%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Wizkid%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2021%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Eagles%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Kyrgios%0D%3Cbr%3EBadosa%20v%20Garcia%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Ne-Yo%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2022%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EHawks%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EThiem%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3EKontaveit%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20deadmau5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(2pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EEagles%20v%20Hawks%0D%3Cbr%3EKyrgios%20v%20Zverev%0D%3Cbr%3EGarcia%20v%20Rybakina%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2023%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFalcons%20v%20Kites%0D%3Cbr%3EDjokovic%20v%20Aliassime%0D%3Cbr%3ESabalenka%20v%20Swiatek%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Mohammed%20Ramadan%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDECEMBER%2024%20(6pm)%0D%3Cbr%3EFinals%0D%3Cbr%3EEntertainment%3A%20Armin%20Van%20Buuren%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Super%20Mario%20Bros%20Wonder %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20EPD%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ABU%20DHABI%20CARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E5pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(Turf)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E5.30pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Rub%20Al%20Khali%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Marmoom%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.30pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELiwa%20Oasis%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7pm%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAl%20Khatim%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.30pm%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Al%20Quadra%20Desert%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Britain's travel restrictions A negative test 2 days before flying

Complete passenger locator form

Book a post-arrival PCR test

Double-vaccinated must self-isolate

11 countries on red list quarantine





Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayvn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Flinos%2C%20Ahmed%20Ismail%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efinancial%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2044%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseries%20B%20in%20the%20second%20half%20of%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHilbert%20Capital%2C%20Red%20Acre%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wonka %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Paul%20King%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ETimothee%20Chalamet%2C%20Olivia%20Colman%2C%20Hugh%20Grant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900