How football fought back: Timeline of the dramatic day the European Super League plans were shot down

FBL-EUR-SUPER-UEFA-C1-ENG-PR-CHELSEA Football supporters demonstrate against the proposed European Super League outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 20. AFP (AFP)

A dramatic 24 hours saw plans for a proposed European Super League apparently fall apart.

After the plans were announced on Monday, football fans, clubs, and the ruling bodies immediately went into overdrive, and by Tuesday night the proposals appeared to be dead in the water as all six Premier League clubs pulled out of the process.

The developments started with Fifa president Gianni Infantino saying his organisation "strongly disapproves" of plans for a European Super League and warning the breakaway clubs they will have to "live with the consequences of their choice".

Criticism from the other 14 Premier League clubs was cutting, with Everton claiming the "preposterous arrogance" of the big six and accusing them of "betraying" supporters around the country.

Boris Johnson held a meeting with the representatives from the Football Association, Premier League and football fan groups, with Downing Street claiming the Prime Minister reiterated his "unwavering support" for their attempts to prevent the breakaway competition.

In an interview with Spanish TV, European Super League chairman Florentino Perez was vehement that expulsion from the Champions League would not happen, claiming "the law protects us".

Uefa's head of women's football, Nadine Kessler, warned of the damage the creation of the league would do to the female game.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said: "It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn't matter when you lose."

Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the proposals had been driven by self-interest as he instead backed UEFA's planned reforms to the Champions League.

The 14 Premier League clubs at Tuesday's meeting "unanimously and vigorously rejected" plans for the Super League and the league announced it is "considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing".

Amazon Prime Video said in a statement it had not been involved in any discussions regarding the proposed new league.

Executive vice-chairman of Manchester United Ed Woodward will step down from his role at the end of 2021. EPA

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich confirmed they said no to the Super League.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee confirmed it would hold an evidence session to examine the impact of the Super League proposals.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech tried to calm down supporters protesting outside Stamford Bridge and was heard saying in a video posted on social media "give everybody time".

United then announcing that Ed Woodward had resigned as executive vice-chairman.

City confirmed they had "formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League", before United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham announced just before 11pm that their involvement in proposed plans to form the league had ended.

Chelsea followed suit just before 1am on Wednesday, declaring their continued participation in the Super League "would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community".

Minutes later, the European Super League released a statement announcing it is considering "appropriate steps to reshape the project" in the wake of the English departures.

It said: "Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due to the pressure put on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.

"Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."

Director: Paul Weitz

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Lowdown Us Director: Jordan Peele Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseqph, Evan Alex and Elisabeth Moss Rating: 4/5

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

Sri Lanka v England First Test, at Galle

MATCH INFO Karnataka Tuskers 110-5 (10 ovs) Tharanga 48, Shafiq 34, Rampaul 2-16 Delhi Bulls 91-8 (10 ovs) Mathews 31, Rimmington 3-28 Karnataka Tuskers win by 19 runs

