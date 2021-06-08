Profitability of top 10 UAE banks increases as economy improves

The total profitability of the UAE's 10 biggest banks increased 85 per cent in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, according to a new report.

The UAE's strong fiscal position and its improving economy is supporting the sector and an ongoing focus on cost efficiencies will continue to boost their profitability this year, consultancy Alvarez & Marsal said in its Q1 2021 UAE Banking Pulse report.

“The UAE banking sector has witnessed a sizeable improvement in profitability in the first quarter and the trend is likely to continue for subsequent quarters,” Asad Ahmed, A&M managing director and head of its Middle East financial services business, said.

The survey covered the UAE's top 10 banks by assets: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, National Bank of Fujairah, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Lenders globally are benefiting from improved operating conditions as businesses stabilise and economies gradually emerge from the pandemic-driven slowdown. Governments and central banks, however, are keeping their fiscal and the monetary packages in place to continue supporting economies.

Increased profitability among UAE lenders meant their aggregate return on equity improved to 9.7 per cent during the first three months of this year, from 5 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year. However, loans and advances contracted by 0.7 per cent.

Eight of the 10 lenders reported a decrease in the cost of risk, which declined by 72 basis points as the improved macroeconomic environment led to a 36.1 per cent in provisioning to Dh5.3 billion ($1.44bn). To achieve a 100 per cent coverage ratio, the top 10 UAE banks would have to book additional Dh18.2bn in provisions.

Last year, the Central Bank of the UAE introduced the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (Tess) – a Dh50bn zero-cost liquidity facility for the banks in the country. It extended parts of the scheme until the end of June 2022 to help cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. Overall, the UAE has rolled out economic support packages worth Dh388bn since the onset of the pandemic.

The extension of Tess is “expected to help cushion banks’ asset quality and ease their balance sheet stress through the second quarter of 2022”, Mr Ahmed said.

The A&M report, which analyses different performance metrics, said aggregate net interest margins (NIM) continued to remain under pressure, declining to a multi-year low of 2 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Deposits increased by 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, but the aggregate loan-to-deposit ratio for the 10 listed banks decreased to 84.5 per cent in the first quarter, from 86.2 per cent in the last quarter of 2020.

The combined cost-to-income ratio also decreased by 3.6 per cent, after increasing for the two previous consecutive quarters. Among the top 10 banks, Mashreq Bank reported the highest decrease in costs by 46.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.

“Operating costs and credit loss charges are expected to improve in 2021 compared to 2020 as banks focus on cost efficiency, adopt innovation and gain clarity on the economic recovery,” Mr Ahmed said.