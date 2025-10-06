‘Can I apply for UAE golden visa if my passport is about to expire?’

Question: I am seeking your advice as I would like to apply for the golden visa and recently saw a question in your column. If my passport renewal is due in January 2026, can I apply for the golden visa in November? AS, Abu Dhabi

Answer: The UAE government has set validity requirements for applications for a golden visa. A person needs to have a passport with validity of at least six months from the time of application. This is the case with most visa applications in the UAE.

Six months is the stated minimum but in reality, it is advisable and usually recommended that a person has passport validity of several months more than this. Ideally a year due to the time it can take to process an application.

Even a short delay with any paperwork can mean a passport will not have sufficient validity to complete the process.

In this situation, AS's current passport will expire in just two months, so he cannot apply. He will need to renew it before he can even start an application for a golden visa.

Watch: Changes to the UAE's Golden Visa eligibility criteria

Q: I have been trying to renew my car’s registration but it will not finalise. I renewed insurance, went to a Road and Transport Authority service centre where the vehicle passed the test and I paid the fee. That was a couple of weeks ago, but I am receiving reminders on my phone from the RTA saying it has not been done.

I looked on the RTA website and I do not have any fines. I tried to call but was told to check the app. Is there a new step that I am missing? IR, Dubai

A: There are no new steps but what IR had missed was that there were some black points from a few months ago. She has no recollection of being previously notified about them.

It is standard that fines need to be paid before renewing vehicle registration in Dubai but there were no fines showing when she logged into the RTA website. She could only see the black points when she registered through the app.

The process is that the vehicle owner needs to “accept” the points or allocate them to another driver if they had committed the offence. The app should show basic details such as date, location and activity.

If another driver has a driving licence from another emirate, it may require a visit to a Happiness Centre to allocate to them.

Once the driver has accepted the black points, the process can be finalised with the payment of the annual fee. The owner can then choose whether they want the vehicle licence card delivered to them or if they want to visit a RTA kiosk to get it printed.

IR has resolved her issue but with a small fine of Dh40 ($10.8) for delayed completion.

Q: I have a credit card with Ajman Bank. Every month, I pay the minimum amount on the same date. This month, I am short of money and could not pay the minimum amount on the due date. The due date is the 5th but I made the payments on the 8th.

The bank has charged me a fee of Dh130 for late payment. Can a bank charge me a late payment fee when it is only a few days after the due date? PB, Sharjah

A: When anyone takes out a credit card, or any type of banking arrangement, they have to sign legal terms for the agreement and these will include information regarding any fees or penalties for late payment.

Ajman Bank has this information on its website, so anyone can access it and it states: “If all or any part of the sum due and payable by the customer under the terms of any finance document is not paid on the due date … the customer commits to donate on demand by the bank in addition to such sum or part thereof and additional amount (the commitment of donation amount) Dh125 + VAT.”

Donation may seem an unusual word for a bank to use in this situation, but this is because it appears to be a Shariah-compliant arrangement. Any amount not required to cover the bank’s costs is donated to an appropriate charity.

While three days may not seem much of a delay, the bank is within its rights to charge a penalty and it is likely to be automated, so the amount will be deducted no matter how short the delay may be.

This demonstrates how important it is to read all financial and legal forms and to be aware of what terms have been accepted.

Please note that if only the minimum amount is paid each month, the total outstanding will not reduce as that will only go towards the payment of interest.

Contact Keren Bobker at keren@holbornassets.com or at www.financialuae.com. The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

