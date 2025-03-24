Most banks offer full information for every credit card they offer on their website, with sections where customers can download a full fee schedule. Getty Images
‘Can my bank charge a late payment fee for a one-week delay?’

The bank is within its rights to charge a penalty and that is likely to be automated

Keren Bobker

March 24, 2025