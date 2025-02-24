‘Will my bank ask for personal details over email or is it a scam?’

<b>Question:</b> I have received an email from what looks like my bank asking for information. But with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/17/the-most-common-investment-scams-and-how-to-spot-them/" target="_blank">so many scams</a> these days, I am wary of replying to give them any personal details. When I telephoned my bank branch, the person didn’t know what I was talking about and asked me to speak to the head office, which was not helpful at all. The email said: “Dear customer, our records show that you have not yet provided us with the necessary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/01/30/uae-bank-fraud/" target="_blank">KYC documents</a>, as a result your accounts with the bank are temporarily suspended. Please visit <name of branch> Dubai to submit all the required documents and to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/10/what-to-do-if-your-bank-blocks-end-of-service-gratuity-owing-to-an-unlisted-employer/" target="_blank">unblock your accounts</a>.” The person I spoke to didn’t know <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/banking/2024/11/22/uae-launches-digital-kyc-platform-to-boost-financial-transparency/" target="_blank">what KYC means</a> and neither do I. <i><b>JG, Dubai</b></i> <b>Answer:</b> JG is right to be wary about any emails requesting information, even if it appears to be from his own bank. With so many scams, it is sensible to always double-check before responding or sending any personal information. In this situation, the request is genuine, although the bank should have worded it better and explained what they meant and what documents they need to see. KYC stands for “Know Your Customer” and is part of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/16/uae-anti-money-laundering-task-force-to-meet-eu-to-fight-financial-crime/" target="_blank">anti-money laundering</a> and compliance procedures followed by all regulated financial companies, whether they be banks, investment houses or advisers. Lawyers also follow these guidelines. Essentially, a company must verify the identity of their customer and keep these documents up to date. For example, if a copy of a passport or visa held on file has expired, the financial institution should request sight of the new one. They must also keep copies. JG should go to the branch with the original documents as requested. If his account has been suspended, that restriction will be lifted. Many banks also have an option to upload documents through their website or app. <b>Q:</b> I am currently in the UAE on holiday, staying with family. As I have thought about moving here, I went to a job interview. I was offered the role but was asked to start working in two weeks’ time. The manager asked if I would start working before the company applied for a visa, so we could have a trial period. Am I allowed to start working before I have a visa from this company? <i><b>IE, UK</b></i> <b>A: </b>The short answer is no. No one is permitted to work for any company without having a residence visa and a work permit. To do so is illegal and subject to fines and other consequences. This has always been the case and is set out clearly in the UAE labour law, specifically Federal Decree Law 33 of 2021. Article 6.1 states: “It is not permissible to undertake work in the UAE and the employer may not recruit or employ any worker, except after obtaining a work permit from the Ministry as per the provisions of this decree-law and its implementing regulations.” This point is also made in<i> </i>Federal Decree Law 29 of 2021 Regarding Entry and Residence of Foreigners, which makes it clear that any non-national may not engage in employment without a valid UAE residence visa and a valid work permit. Any employer that takes on anyone without a visa and proper permit can be fined in accordance with updates to the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Employment Relationships made in August 2024. This update says: “Individuals who commit the following violations (referring to illegal employment) shall be fined a minimum of Dh100,000 and a maximum of Dh1,000,000.” Companies can also expect to be prevented from obtaining further visa and work permits. Any person who works illegally is not protected by UAE law and is putting themselves at risk. They can also be fined and if anything goes wrong with the employer, such as not being paid or being mistreated, they cannot make a legal complaint. Anyone looking to take up employment in the UAE must have a valid residence visa from their employer, a sponsor such as a spouse or parent, or a golden visa or similar. If they are sponsored by an employer, an application for the visa needs to have been made by the time the employee starts work as there is a short grace period for this to be processed. This also applies during any training period. If any employer tries to persuade someone to work illegally, that should raise alarm bells. No one should consider working for an unscrupulous company that breaks a basic UAE law from the outset. <i>Contact her at </i><a href="mailto:keren@holbornassets.com"><i>keren@holbornassets.com</i></a><i> or at </i><a href="http://www.financialuae.com/"><i>www.financialuae.com</i></a> <i>The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only</i>